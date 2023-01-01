pinkvilla
Raina Reyaz
Fashion
NOVEMBER 07 , 2023
Rashmika Mandana's Fashion Chronicle
Images: Instagram- rashmika_mandanna
Rashmika Mandana rocked the bossy chic look with this Red Co-Ord Set
Chic
Images: Instagram- rashmika_mandanna
She brought charm and elegance in this designer white saree with minimal makeup look
Elegance
Images: Instagram- rashmika_mandanna
She showed the right amount of sass in this floral sharara set with a corset pattern blouse and shrug
Sassy
Images: Instagram- rashmika_mandanna
She looked absolutely ravishing in this mini black dress that she wore to an award function
Ravishing
Images: Instagram- rashmika_mandanna
Her blue palazzo pants, embellished crop top and printed cape is a perfect festive choice
Festive goals
Images: Instagram- rashmika_mandanna
She looked stunning in this structured black and gold corset gown at NMACC gala
Stunner
Images: Instagram- rashmika_mandanna
She looked the prettiest in a heavily embroidered and embellished Red Lehenga with strappy blouse
Prettiest
Images: Instagram- rashmika_mandanna
She looked gorgeous in a red mini dress with a deep V neck to an event
Gorgeous
Images: Instagram- rashmika_mandanna
She oozed cuteness with her stay at home look in casual pants and hoodie
Casually cute
Images: Instagram- rashmika_mandanna
She called herself the golden girl as she glimmered in a Gold Lehenga with a sexy sleeveless blouse
Golden Girl
