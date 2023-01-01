Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Fashion

NOVEMBER 07 , 2023

Rashmika Mandana's Fashion Chronicle

Images: Instagram-  rashmika_mandanna 

Rashmika Mandana rocked the bossy chic look with this Red Co-Ord Set

Chic

She brought charm and elegance in this designer white saree with minimal makeup look

Elegance 

She showed the right amount of sass in this floral sharara set with a corset pattern blouse and shrug

Sassy

She looked absolutely ravishing in this mini black dress that she wore to an award function 

Ravishing

Her blue palazzo pants, embellished crop top and printed cape is a perfect festive choice

Festive goals

She looked stunning in this structured black and gold corset gown at NMACC gala

Stunner

She looked the prettiest in a heavily embroidered and embellished Red Lehenga with strappy blouse

Prettiest 

She looked gorgeous in a red mini dress with a deep V neck to an event 

Gorgeous 

She oozed cuteness with her stay at home look in casual pants and hoodie 

Casually cute

She called herself the golden girl as she glimmered in a Gold Lehenga with a sexy sleeveless blouse 

Golden Girl

