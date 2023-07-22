pinkvilla
Nanditha Gururaj
Fashion
JULY 22, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna in black outfits
Image: Rashmika Mandanna's instagram
The actress predominantly works in the Telugu and Kannada film industry. She made her acting debut with Kirik Party in 2016
Films and debut
Image: Rashmika Mandanna's instagram
The actress is a fashion queen as she can pull off any style, becoming an inspiration for everyone
Her fashion
Image: Rashmika Mandanna's instagram
Off shoulder dress
The actress is posing in a sleeveless gown with a slit to the side, and mesh details in the waist area. To complete the look the outfit is paired with statement earrings and black stilettos
Image: Rashmika Mandanna's instagram
Rashmika is wearing a black saree paired with a black blouse. The outfit is accessorised with some bold earrings, and a ring
Black saree
Image: Rashmika Mandanna's instagram
The actress is dressed in a shimmering suit and some matching formal pants with a deep neck black blouse on the inside. Her hairstyle and earrings further elevate this look
Shimmering formals
Image: Rashmika Mandanna's instagram
Rashmika is wearing a full length dress with beadwork to the sides and front. To elevate the look, her hair is styled straight with minimal accessories and bead work in parallel lines
Full length black dress
Image: Rashmika Mandanna's instagram
The actress is wearing an off shoulder little black dress with a veil-like cloth at the back. The dress is paired with heels with her hair tied into a bun and some minimal accessories to top of the look
Little black dress
Image: Rashmika Mandanna's instagram
Rashmika is wearing a full black kurta with black printed pants. The outfit is paired with heels and some statement earrings
Black ethnic wear
Image: Rashmika Mandanna's instagram
The actress is wearing a black dress with a slit in the side. There are extra details to the dress that elevate the outfit. The look is completed with her hair styled to a side part
Offside black dress
Image: Rashmika Mandanna's instagram
Rashmika is seen wearing a black shirt styled with an ethnic skirt and some accessories
Black boho look
