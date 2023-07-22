Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Nanditha Gururaj

Fashion

JULY 22, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna in black outfits

Image: Rashmika Mandanna's instagram

The actress predominantly works in the Telugu and Kannada film industry. She made her acting debut with Kirik Party in 2016

Films and debut

Image: Rashmika Mandanna's instagram

The actress is a fashion queen as she can pull off any style, becoming an inspiration for everyone

Her fashion

Image: Rashmika Mandanna's instagram

Off shoulder dress

The actress is posing in a sleeveless gown with a slit to the side, and mesh details in the waist area. To complete the look the outfit is paired with statement earrings and black stilettos

Image: Rashmika Mandanna's instagram

Rashmika is wearing a black saree paired with a black blouse. The outfit is accessorised with some bold earrings, and a ring 

Black saree

Image: Rashmika Mandanna's instagram

The actress is dressed in a shimmering suit and some matching formal pants with a deep neck black blouse on the inside. Her hairstyle and earrings further elevate this look

Shimmering formals

Image: Rashmika Mandanna's instagram

Rashmika is wearing a full length dress with beadwork to the sides and front. To elevate the look, her hair is styled straight with minimal accessories and bead work in parallel lines

Full length black dress

Image: Rashmika Mandanna's instagram

The actress is wearing an off shoulder little black dress with a veil-like cloth at the back. The dress is paired with heels with her hair tied into a bun and some minimal accessories to top of the look

Little black dress

Image: Rashmika Mandanna's instagram

Rashmika is wearing a full black kurta with black printed pants. The outfit is paired with heels and some statement earrings

Black ethnic wear

Image: Rashmika Mandanna's instagram

The actress is wearing a black dress with a slit in the side. There are extra details to the dress that elevate the outfit. The look is completed with her hair styled to a side part

Offside black dress

Image: Rashmika Mandanna's instagram

Rashmika is seen wearing a black shirt styled with an ethnic skirt and some accessories 

Black boho look

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here