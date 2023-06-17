Rashmika Mandanna rocks bright colors
Shruti Mehta
JUNE 17, 2023
FASHION
The Kirik Party debutante has hit fashion hard with this bold, black corset dress! The ruffles and gold detailing enhance her look
Black and gold
The Chamak fame looks glorious in this salwar. The pop of pink and minimal accessories are making her glow
Desi delight
The Anjani Putra protagonist looks sinful in this neon outfit. The elements of strappy heels and peaking lace are worth noticing
Neon glow
The Geetha Govindam diva is swooning the Internet with her ripe red look. The sparkles only add to her shine
Revitalizing red
Simple tan
The Sarileru Neekevvaru actress is setting the bar high with her simple yet vibrant look
Pop of color
The Bheeshma fame is giving away playful vibes in this colorful saree. A sleek bun and minimal jewelry are adding to her charm
The national crush has taken the Internet by swarm with her playful yet well-put-together look. A messy bun and gold heels amplify her look
Splendid sharara
The Sulthan actress is setting the screen on fire in her velvet wine gown. A plunging neckline and classy danglers add to her look
Whirling wine
Blushing Blue
The Goodbye protagonist is humming with regality in this indo-western outfit. Hair set in beachy waves and bold makeup have added to the oomph factor
More is more! The Pushpa: The Rise enchantress has captured the attention of her fans with her role in the movie and this all-sequins ensemble which has put the summer heat to shame
Sizzling sequins
