Heading 3

Rashmika Mandanna rocks bright colors 

Shruti Mehta

JUNE 17, 2023

FASHION

The Kirik Party debutante has hit fashion hard with this bold, black corset dress! The ruffles and gold detailing enhance her look

Black and gold

Images: Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

The Chamak fame looks glorious in this salwar. The pop of pink and minimal accessories are making her glow

Images: Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

Desi delight

The Anjani Putra protagonist looks sinful in this neon outfit. The elements of strappy heels and peaking lace are worth noticing

Neon glow

Images: Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

The Geetha Govindam diva is swooning the Internet with her ripe red look. The sparkles only add to her shine

Revitalizing red

Images: Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

Simple tan

Images: Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

The Sarileru Neekevvaru actress is setting the bar high with her simple yet vibrant look

Images: Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

Pop of color

The Bheeshma fame is giving away playful vibes in this colorful saree. A sleek bun and minimal jewelry are adding to her charm 

The national crush has taken the Internet by swarm with her playful yet well-put-together look. A messy bun and gold heels amplify her look 

Splendid sharara

Images: Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

The Sulthan actress is setting the screen on fire in her velvet wine gown. A plunging neckline and classy danglers add to her look

Whirling wine

Images: Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

Blushing Blue

Images: Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

The Goodbye protagonist is humming with regality in this indo-western outfit. Hair set in beachy waves and bold makeup have added to the oomph factor

Images: Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

More is more! The Pushpa: The Rise enchantress has captured the attention of her fans with her role in the movie and this all-sequins ensemble which has put the summer heat to shame

Sizzling sequins

