Fashion
Joyce Joyson
AUTHOR
Jan 31, 2022
Rashmika Mandanna’s impeccable style
Exquisite lehenga
Rashmika Mandanna looks enthralling in this dark blue Manish Malhotra lehenga adorned with beige and silver thread work
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Next, she slipped into a beige organza saree and styled it with a matching strappy blouse
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Epitome of grace and beauty
Dressed in a shimmery green lehenga doused with stunning beadwork, the star made our hearts skip a beat
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Glistening
Rashmika looks all sorts of fabulous in this golden body-hugging sequin gown with a plunging neckline and floor-sweeping train
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Glam doll
The actress strikes an edgy look in this white pantsuit paired with a matching crop top and accessoried her look with chunky gold accessories
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Winsome in white
The diva looks fresh as a daisy in this strappy off-white floral dress with a side slit
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Delightful floral mini dress
Rashmika sported an ultra-chic look in a white oversized sweatshirt and blue shorts and amped up her look with a pink cap
Video: Pinkvilla
Airport style
The South sensation looks jaw-dropping, beautiful in this black chiffon saree teamed with a matching strapless blouse
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Stunning in black
Rashmika looked her festive best in this red-striped kurta paired with a contrasting olive-coloured dupatta
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Cheerful vibes
The star wore a greyish-black dress and added a pop of colour to her look by teaming it with long yellow woolen socks and strappy heels
Image: Pinkvilla
Quirky look
