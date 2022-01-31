Fashion

Joyce Joyson

AUTHOR

Jan 31, 2022

Rashmika Mandanna’s impeccable style

Heading 3

Exquisite lehenga

Rashmika Mandanna looks enthralling in this dark blue Manish Malhotra lehenga adorned with beige and silver thread work

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Next, she slipped into a beige organza saree and styled it with a matching strappy blouse

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Epitome of grace and beauty

Dressed in a shimmery green lehenga doused with stunning beadwork, the star made our hearts skip a beat

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Glistening

Rashmika looks all sorts of fabulous in this golden body-hugging sequin gown with a plunging neckline and floor-sweeping train

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Glam doll

The actress strikes an edgy look in this white pantsuit paired with a matching crop top and accessoried her look with chunky gold accessories

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Winsome in white

The diva looks fresh as a daisy in this strappy off-white floral dress with a side slit

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Delightful floral mini dress

Rashmika sported an ultra-chic look in a white oversized sweatshirt and blue shorts and amped up her look with a pink cap

Video: Pinkvilla

Airport style

The South sensation looks jaw-dropping, beautiful in this black chiffon saree teamed with a matching strapless blouse

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Stunning in black

Rashmika looked her festive best in this red-striped kurta paired with a contrasting olive-coloured dupatta

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Cheerful vibes

The star wore a greyish-black dress and added a pop of colour to her look by teaming it with long yellow woolen socks and strappy heels

Image: Pinkvilla

Quirky look

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shirtless clicks of Siddhant Chaturvedi

Click Here