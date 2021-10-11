Rashmika Mandanna’s love for pastel hues Oct 11, 2021
Rashmika Mandanna is a huge fan of pastel colours and cosy outfits
Neutral tones and muted shades dominate her trendy wardrobe
The diva looked super cute in this Zimmerman dress featuring a floral pattern in a pastel palette
She loves cosy tees to team up with her jeans and has them in every colour in a pastel shade
Her ethnic look in a floral print pastel green saree stole our hearts
Rashmika looked stunning in this pastel floral print flowy dress
She looked enticing in this pastel blue outfit which definitely is an archive-worthy number
She picked a pastel-hued breezy top and black pants for her gym session
The Mission Majnu actor proved pastel can be cheerful and energetic in her soft purple jumpsuit
Her fashion is everything glam and fab and we love her chirpy spirit while rocking all kinds of outfits
