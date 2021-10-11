Rashmika Mandanna’s love for pastel hues

Oct 11, 2021

Rashmika Mandanna is a huge fan of pastel colours and cosy outfits

Neutral tones and muted shades dominate her trendy wardrobe
The diva looked super cute in this Zimmerman dress featuring a floral pattern in a pastel palette

She loves cosy tees to team up with her jeans and has them in every colour in a pastel shade

Her ethnic look in a floral print pastel green saree stole our hearts

Rashmika looked stunning in this pastel floral print flowy dress

She looked enticing in this pastel blue outfit which definitely is an archive-worthy number

She picked a pastel-hued breezy top and black pants for her gym session

The Mission Majnu actor proved pastel can be cheerful and energetic in her soft purple jumpsuit

Her fashion is everything glam and fab and we love her chirpy spirit while rocking all kinds of outfits

