Celebrity Style

 P R Gayathri

FEB 02, 2022

Rashmika Mandanna’s saree looks 

Muted green saree

Rashmika Mandanna looked drop-dead gorgeous in this Shilpa Reddy embellished ivory saree. She makes for a perfect South Indian princess

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The Geetha Govindam actress turned heads in her monochromatic pastel-hued look that oozed retro-glam charms

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Netted saree

Her black chiffon saree oozed sensuous vibes and she paired it with a strappy blouse that further amplified her style quotient

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

All black look

One can see, Rashmika effortlessly pulls off the simple yet elegant saree that is a must-add piece to your wardrobe this wedding season

Image: Pinkvilla

Sheer saree

She draped her green silk saree in the traditional style and teamed it up with fine temple jewellery and looked gorgeous!

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Silk saree

We can’t take our eyes off her ravishing look in pink! Her beautiful saree bore a scalloped hem and was paired with a full sleeve shimmery blouse

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Pink saree

Her adorable expressions and stunning white saree made us fall in love with her even harder!

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Tribal spirit

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Embroidered saree

The divas Diwali look from a couple of years ago saw her donning a cotton purple saree teamed with an offbeat blouse that came with a waist belt

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Offbeat style

The Pushpa actress’s regal look in a red silk saree and contrasting yellow sleeves blouse is something we have bookmarked for wedding season

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Regal look

