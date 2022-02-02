Celebrity Style
P R Gayathri
FEB 02, 2022
Rashmika Mandanna’s saree looks
Muted green saree
Rashmika Mandanna looked drop-dead gorgeous in this Shilpa Reddy embellished ivory saree. She makes for a perfect South Indian princess
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The Geetha Govindam actress turned heads in her monochromatic pastel-hued look that oozed retro-glam charms
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Netted saree
Her black chiffon saree oozed sensuous vibes and she paired it with a strappy blouse that further amplified her style quotient
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
All black look
One can see, Rashmika effortlessly pulls off the simple yet elegant saree that is a must-add piece to your wardrobe this wedding season
Image: Pinkvilla
Sheer saree
She draped her green silk saree in the traditional style and teamed it up with fine temple jewellery and looked gorgeous!
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Silk saree
We can’t take our eyes off her ravishing look in pink! Her beautiful saree bore a scalloped hem and was paired with a full sleeve shimmery blouse
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Pink saree
Her adorable expressions and stunning white saree made us fall in love with her even harder!
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Tribal spirit
Embroidered saree
The divas Diwali look from a couple of years ago saw her donning a cotton purple saree teamed with an offbeat blouse that came with a waist belt
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Offbeat style
The Pushpa actress’s regal look in a red silk saree and contrasting yellow sleeves blouse is something we have bookmarked for wedding season
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Regal look
