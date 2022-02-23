Beauty
Rishika Shah
FEB 23 2022
Rashmika Mandanna’s skin care routine
Get An Allergy Test
The actress believes that getting an allergy test before using any kind of products prevents unwanted trouble to the skin
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
She also believes in eating clean and avoiding foods that can make skin oily
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Eat Clean
Rashmika cautions against stepping out of the house without sunscreen
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Use Sunscreen
Besides guarding skin against sunlight, she also believes in nourishing it with a good Vitamin C serum is also essential
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Vitamin C = Hero
She emphasises on drinking water, since one can keep the body hydrated internally
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Stay Hydrated
Likewise, she says it is essential to use a good moisturiser to hydrate the skin from the outside
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Moisturise, Moisturise & Moisturise
She also makes sure to moisturise her neck region and eyes soft and carefully
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Moisturise Your Neck
She suggests washing your face twice a day and not more than that since it will undo all the skincare efforts
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Wash Your Face Twice
Lastly, Rashmika suggests exfoliating the skin & lips. It is important to get rid of dead skin cells
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Exfoliate
She states that people with acne prone skin should not rub it in since exfoliation can make it worse
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Do Not Over Exfoliate
