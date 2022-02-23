Beauty

FEB 23 2022

Rashmika Mandanna’s skin care routine

Get An Allergy Test

The actress believes that getting an allergy test before using any kind of products prevents unwanted trouble to the skin

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

She also believes in eating clean and avoiding foods that can make skin oily

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Eat Clean 

Rashmika cautions against stepping out of the house without sunscreen

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Use Sunscreen

Besides guarding skin against sunlight, she also believes in nourishing it with a good Vitamin C serum is also essential

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Vitamin C = Hero

She emphasises on drinking water, since one can keep the body hydrated internally

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Stay Hydrated

Likewise, she says it is essential to use a good moisturiser to hydrate the skin from the outside

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Moisturise, Moisturise & Moisturise 

She also makes sure to moisturise her neck region and eyes soft and carefully

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram 

Moisturise Your Neck 

She suggests washing your face twice a day and not more than that since it will undo all the skincare efforts

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Wash Your Face Twice

Lastly, Rashmika suggests exfoliating the skin & lips. It is important to get rid of dead skin cells

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Exfoliate 

She states that people with acne prone skin should not rub it in since exfoliation can make it worse

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Do Not Over Exfoliate

