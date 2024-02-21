pinkvilla
Rashmika Mandanna’s 10 best Saree looks
Image source- rashmika_mandanna
Rashmika serves as inspiration for new brides, rocking a yellow saree with ponytail parted down the middle
Sunshine look
Image source- rashmika_mandanna
Rashmika blooms, making fans go crazy over her orange saree with beautiful floral print
Floral prints
Image source- rashmika_mandanna
Rashmika turns heads in a black floral print saree with open hair and dagger earrings
Black chic
Image source- rashmika_mandanna
Rashmika dons an organza saree with contrasting gold border and sleeveless brocade blouse
Contrast look
Image source- rashmika_mandanna
Rashmika's pink saree look is unmissable, styled with a halter neck blouse and soft curls
Pretty in pink
Image source- rashmika_mandanna
Elegance in black
Rashmika looks stunning in a see-through black saree paired with a sleeveless sweetheart blouse
Image source- rashmika_mandanna
Rashmika looks amazing in a golden mirror work saree with a bun, graceful and elegant
Golden mirror charm
Image source- rashmika_mandanna
Rashmika looks graceful in a golden saree paired with traditional golden earrings and open hair
Traditional golden glow
Image source- rashmika_mandanna
The actress stuns in a bright yellow saree with a delicate neckpiece, half-tied hair and bright smile
Bright yellow look
Image source- rashmika_mandanna
Rashmika looks gorgeous in a white saree with an embellished border
White look elegance
