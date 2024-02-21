Heading 3

Rashmika Mandanna’s 10 best Saree looks

Image source- rashmika_mandanna

Rashmika serves as inspiration for new brides, rocking a yellow saree with ponytail parted down the middle

Sunshine look

Image source- rashmika_mandanna

Rashmika blooms, making fans go crazy over her orange saree with beautiful floral print

Floral prints

Image source- rashmika_mandanna

Rashmika turns heads in a black floral print saree with open hair and dagger earrings

Black chic

Image source- rashmika_mandanna

Rashmika dons an organza saree with contrasting gold border and sleeveless brocade blouse

Contrast look

Image source- rashmika_mandanna

Rashmika's pink saree look is unmissable, styled with a halter neck blouse and soft curls

Pretty in pink 

Image source- rashmika_mandanna

Elegance in black

Rashmika looks stunning in a see-through black saree paired with a sleeveless sweetheart blouse

Image source- rashmika_mandanna

Rashmika looks amazing in a golden mirror work saree with a bun, graceful and elegant

Golden mirror charm

Image source- rashmika_mandanna

Rashmika looks graceful in a golden saree paired with traditional golden earrings and open hair

Traditional golden glow

Image source- rashmika_mandanna

The actress stuns in a bright yellow saree with a delicate neckpiece, half-tied hair and bright smile

Bright yellow look

Image source- rashmika_mandanna

Rashmika looks gorgeous in a white saree with an embellished border 

White look elegance

