Rashmika Mandanna's
Best 10 red outfits
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
NOV 29, 2022
FASHION
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The Goodbye actress wore a three-piece white and red outfit, and she looked adorable and stunning.
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
She looked like a fresh and beautiful rose as she donned this amazing lehenga from the Varun Bahl couture.
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
She wore a red strappy dress with a gorgeous train, enhancing her already stunning appearance.
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
She wore this red and pink saree with a simple red blouse to keep the outfit chic and looked stunning.
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The actress looked lovely as she wore a simple red suit and a golden dupatta outside in the lovely sun.
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The Comrade actress stole the show wearing a red embroidered lehenga and a sleeveless blouse.
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The actress looked stunning and gorgeous while posing for the photo in this lovely off-shoulder gown.
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The actress looked irresistible as she rocked a red tulle dress with bold red lipstick and a veiled black hat.
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The actress looked stunning in a two-piece outfit of a pink crop top and sarong-style skirt by the label Archana Rao.
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The actress looked stunning in a silk red saree, with a golden border and blouse enhancing the glam.
