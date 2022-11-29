Heading 3

Rashmika Mandanna's
Best 10 red outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh 

NOV 29, 2022

FASHION

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The Goodbye actress wore a three-piece white and red outfit, and she looked adorable and stunning.

Blazed in red

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

She looked like a fresh and beautiful rose as she donned this amazing lehenga from the Varun Bahl couture.

Happy buttercup

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

She wore a red strappy dress with a gorgeous train, enhancing her already stunning appearance.

Red Awesomeness

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

She wore this red and pink saree with a simple red blouse to keep the outfit chic and looked stunning.

Sari mein Saree

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The actress looked lovely as she wore a simple red suit and a golden dupatta outside in the lovely sun.

Soaking in red

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The Comrade actress stole the show wearing a red embroidered lehenga and a sleeveless blouse.

Red Lehenga

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The actress looked stunning and gorgeous while posing for the photo in this lovely off-shoulder gown.

Classy in red

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The actress looked irresistible as she rocked a red tulle dress with bold red lipstick and a veiled black hat.

Red lips and wine sips

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The actress looked stunning in a two-piece outfit of a pink crop top and sarong-style skirt by the label Archana Rao.

Glamorous red

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The actress looked stunning in a silk red saree, with a golden border and blouse enhancing the glam.

Slaying in red

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here