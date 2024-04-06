Heading 3

Rashmika Mandanna’s Bold Looks

Image source- Instagram@rashmika_mandanna

Rashmika emitted boss lady vibes in this black pantsuit; consisting of a cropped blazer, along with black trousers. The highlight of her outfit was the pleated skirt illusion that caught our eye! 

#1

Image source- Instagram@rashmika_mandanna

Mandanna looked gorgeous in this off shoulder body fitted full length gown; embellished with beads all over and adorned with a plunging neckline 

#2

Image source- Instagram@rashmika_mandanna

The Animal Star donned a stunning black off shoulder bodycon dress that highlighted her curves immaculately. She accessorized her look with opera gloves 

#3

Image source- Instagram@rashmika_mandanna

The South Sensation seems to be obsessed with stunning bodycon dresses; she stunned in a russet brown leather off shoulder dress

#4

Image source- Instagram@rashmika_mandanna

The Mission Majnu actress looked like a doll in this golden sparkling ensemble. Her dress was adorned with frills and flowers. Not to forget; her dress also had a long train to enhance the look

#5

Image source- Instagram@rashmika_mandanna

#6

Mandanna slayed in a red pantsuit and gave bossy vibes; she paired it alongside a black bralette top and accessorized it with black shades

Image source- Instagram@rashmika_mandanna

The Saami Saami star looked breathtakingly gorgeous in this Falguni and Shane Peacock creation; she wore a stunning black corset gown with fine golden detailing spread all over the dress

#7

Image source- Instagram@rashmika_mandanna

She opted for a mauve hued gown adorned with a plunging neckline. The ensemble had tiny floral motifs that enhanced the look 

#8

Image source- Instagram@rashmika_mandanna

Rashmika’s white ensemble is a great fit; she donned a white dress with a buttoned shirt detailing above the waist and a thigh slit skirt, paired alongside minimal accessories 

#9

Image source- Instagram@rashmika_mandanna

The beautiful actress ditched classic jeans and opted for a different denim on denim look; her outfit consisted of an off shoulder denim top; skirt and a denim jacket to complete the look 

#10

