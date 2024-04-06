Heading 3
april 06, 2024
Rashmika Mandanna’s Bold Looks
Image source- Instagram@rashmika_mandanna
Rashmika emitted boss lady vibes in this black pantsuit; consisting of a cropped blazer, along with black trousers. The highlight of her outfit was the pleated skirt illusion that caught our eye!
#1
Image source- Instagram@rashmika_mandanna
Mandanna looked gorgeous in this off shoulder body fitted full length gown; embellished with beads all over and adorned with a plunging neckline
#2
Image source- Instagram@rashmika_mandanna
The Animal Star donned a stunning black off shoulder bodycon dress that highlighted her curves immaculately. She accessorized her look with opera gloves
#3
Image source- Instagram@rashmika_mandanna
The South Sensation seems to be obsessed with stunning bodycon dresses; she stunned in a russet brown leather off shoulder dress
#4
Image source- Instagram@rashmika_mandanna
The Mission Majnu actress looked like a doll in this golden sparkling ensemble. Her dress was adorned with frills and flowers. Not to forget; her dress also had a long train to enhance the look
#5
Image source- Instagram@rashmika_mandanna
#6
Mandanna slayed in a red pantsuit and gave bossy vibes; she paired it alongside a black bralette top and accessorized it with black shades
Image source- Instagram@rashmika_mandanna
The Saami Saami star looked breathtakingly gorgeous in this Falguni and Shane Peacock creation; she wore a stunning black corset gown with fine golden detailing spread all over the dress
#7
Image source- Instagram@rashmika_mandanna
She opted for a mauve hued gown adorned with a plunging neckline. The ensemble had tiny floral motifs that enhanced the look
#8
Image source- Instagram@rashmika_mandanna
Rashmika’s white ensemble is a great fit; she donned a white dress with a buttoned shirt detailing above the waist and a thigh slit skirt, paired alongside minimal accessories
#9
Image source- Instagram@rashmika_mandanna
The beautiful actress ditched classic jeans and opted for a different denim on denim look; her outfit consisted of an off shoulder denim top; skirt and a denim jacket to complete the look
#10
