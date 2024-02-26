Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Jiya Surana

Fashion

FEBRUARY 26, 2024

Rashmika Mandanna's ethnic looks

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna is the epitome of elegance in this white-embellished lehenga set featuring a bralette-styled blouse with a plunging neckline and a sheer dupatta

Absolutely phenomenal

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The actress looks resplendent in this green zari saree worn in the traditional Kodagu style, paired with a sleeveless mustard-hued blouse

Ethnic best

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika is a ray of sunshine in this sand and yellow-hued organza lehenga, styled with a hand-embroidered blouse and dupatta

Incredible

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

She spells royalty in this deep blue, heavily embroidered lehenga teamed with a matching half-sleeved, square neckline blouse and zari dupatta

Royal splendor

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The Pushpa star never fails to impress us with her sartorial choices. Here she went for a plain beige organza saree and a matching sleeveless blouse

Graceful as ever

Image: Rashmika Mandanna & Visual Affairs Photography Instagram

Gleaming in green

She dazzles in a glittery green lehenga worn with an embellished strappy blouse and a sheer dupatta

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Nothing can beat the allure of a black saree! The diva looked drop-dead gorgeous in this satin-silk saree and blouse with barely-there straps

Beauty in black

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Mandanna is looking every bit dreamy in this pastel sheer sequin saree, and matching blouse

Like a dream

Image: Rashmika Mandanna & Kiransa photography Instagram

The actress wore a white saree adorned with a gold embroidered border and styled it with a contrasting olive-hued embellished blouse

Whimsical white

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika wore a bright red kurti with a contrasting mustard yellow kurta

Simply beautiful

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here