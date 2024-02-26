pinkvilla
Rashmika Mandanna's ethnic looks
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna is the epitome of elegance in this white-embellished lehenga set featuring a bralette-styled blouse with a plunging neckline and a sheer dupatta
Absolutely phenomenal
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The actress looks resplendent in this green zari saree worn in the traditional Kodagu style, paired with a sleeveless mustard-hued blouse
Ethnic best
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika is a ray of sunshine in this sand and yellow-hued organza lehenga, styled with a hand-embroidered blouse and dupatta
Incredible
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
She spells royalty in this deep blue, heavily embroidered lehenga teamed with a matching half-sleeved, square neckline blouse and zari dupatta
Royal splendor
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The Pushpa star never fails to impress us with her sartorial choices. Here she went for a plain beige organza saree and a matching sleeveless blouse
Graceful as ever
Image: Rashmika Mandanna & Visual Affairs Photography Instagram
Gleaming in green
She dazzles in a glittery green lehenga worn with an embellished strappy blouse and a sheer dupatta
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Nothing can beat the allure of a black saree! The diva looked drop-dead gorgeous in this satin-silk saree and blouse with barely-there straps
Beauty in black
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Mandanna is looking every bit dreamy in this pastel sheer sequin saree, and matching blouse
Like a dream
Image: Rashmika Mandanna & Kiransa photography Instagram
The actress wore a white saree adorned with a gold embroidered border and styled it with a contrasting olive-hued embellished blouse
Whimsical white
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika wore a bright red kurti with a contrasting mustard yellow kurta
Simply beautiful
