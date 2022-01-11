Fashion
Jan 11, 2022
Rashmika Mandanna's glam makeup looks
Dark bows and glossy lips
Rashmika Mandanna has evolved into a true beauty diva over the years. But glossy nude lips, dark brows and warm hues on lids have always been her go-to style
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Sensuous glam look
The diva flaunts her sensual glam avatar by opting for mauve lips and teams it with winged eyeliner, smokey eyes, blushed cheeks and slight contouring
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Edgy look
Keeping her look glam yet edgy, the actress shows off her radiant skin and rounds it off with champagne-toned eyelids and glossy lips
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Nude makeup look
Nude makeup, defined brows and a dash of nude lipstick, this is Rashmika's signature beauty!
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Fiery red eyes
The actress showed off her fierce red eye makeup and tied the look with nude glossy lips
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Minimal makeup
This time, the star settled for minimalistic makeup featuring smokey brown eyes and glossy mauve lips
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Bold red lips
From scarlet red lips to blushed cheeks and fluttery black lashes, we love everything about this look
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Berry-toned lips
Rashmika went for berry-tinted lips, a bit of highlighter, tight-lined eyes and looked alluring
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Well-defined eyes
The beauty chooses to go for heavy kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara-laden lashes and brown-glazed lips
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Monochromatic makeup
Rashmika rocks the monochromatic makeup look by sporting warm caramel tones on the lids and nude glossy pout, rendering just the right amount of sheen
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
