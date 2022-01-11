Fashion

Joyce Joyson

AUTHOR

Jan 11, 2022

Rashmika Mandanna's glam makeup looks

Dark bows and glossy lips

Rashmika Mandanna has evolved into a true beauty diva over the years. But glossy nude lips, dark brows and warm hues on lids have always been her go-to style

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Sensuous glam look

The diva flaunts her sensual glam avatar by opting for mauve lips and teams it with winged eyeliner, smokey eyes, blushed cheeks and slight contouring

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Edgy look

Keeping her look glam yet edgy, the actress shows off her radiant skin and rounds it off with champagne-toned eyelids and glossy lips

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Nude makeup look

Nude makeup, defined brows and a dash of nude lipstick, this is Rashmika's signature beauty!

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Fiery red eyes

The actress showed off her fierce red eye makeup and tied the look with nude glossy lips

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Minimal makeup

This time, the star settled for minimalistic makeup featuring smokey brown eyes and glossy mauve lips

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Bold red lips

From scarlet red lips to blushed cheeks and fluttery black lashes, we love everything about this look

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Berry-toned lips

Rashmika went for berry-tinted lips, a bit of highlighter, tight-lined eyes and looked alluring

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Well-defined eyes

The beauty chooses to go for heavy kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara-laden lashes and brown-glazed lips

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Monochromatic makeup

Rashmika rocks the monochromatic makeup look by sporting warm caramel tones on the lids and nude glossy pout, rendering just the right amount of sheen

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

