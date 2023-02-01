FEB 01, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna's lehengas
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
National Crush Rashmika Mandanna knows how to dazzle her fans whenever she makes an appearance on and off the screen
Dazzle away
When we take a closer look at her closet, we see that the stunner has some voguish lehengas to her credit
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Love for lehengas
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Take a look at the diva in this embellished lehenga with a stunning choker necklace and matt makeup
Ravishing in red
The stunner makes for a pretty sight in a white lehenga with a matching blouse with intricate embellishments
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
'Smiling your troubles away’
Rashmika Mandanna wore a yellow printed lehenga, which she paired with a golden choli and matching jhumkas
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
A ray of sunshine
The diva looked like royalty personified in a blue lehenga with floral embellishments. She completed the look with stunning jhumkas and her hair pushed back
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Royalty personified
The Geetha Govindam star looked extremely glamorous in a green embellished lehenga, with orange lip color, and matching accessories
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Glamourous in green
Rashmika Mandanna made a strong case on how to ace a lehenga look in this printed number with brown-toned makeup
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Elegance personified
For those unaware, the diva wore this desi attire for the trailer launch of her Bollywood debut drama Goodbye
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Goodbye trailer launch
Here is a stunning pick of the Kirik Party actress from the past. Doesn't she look charming
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Blast from the past
