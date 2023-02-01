Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

FEB 01, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna's lehengas

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna knows how to dazzle her fans whenever she makes an appearance on and off the screen

Dazzle away

When we take a closer look at her closet, we see that the stunner has some voguish lehengas to her credit

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Love for lehengas

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Take a look at the diva in this embellished lehenga with a stunning choker necklace and matt makeup

Ravishing in red

The stunner makes for a pretty sight in a white lehenga with a matching blouse with intricate embellishments

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

'Smiling your troubles away’

Rashmika Mandanna wore a yellow printed lehenga, which she paired with a golden choli and matching jhumkas

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

A ray of sunshine

The diva looked like royalty personified in a blue lehenga with floral embellishments. She completed the look with stunning jhumkas and her hair pushed back

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Royalty personified

The Geetha Govindam star looked extremely glamorous in a green embellished lehenga, with orange lip color, and matching accessories

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Glamourous in green

Rashmika Mandanna made a strong case on how to ace a lehenga look in this printed number with brown-toned makeup

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Elegance personified

For those unaware, the diva wore this desi attire for the trailer launch of her Bollywood debut drama Goodbye

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Goodbye trailer launch

Here is a stunning pick of the Kirik Party actress from the past. Doesn't she look charming

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Blast from the past

