Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

FEB 04, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna's lehengas

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna knows how to dazzle her fans whenever she makes an appearance on and off the screen

Dazzle away

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

When we take a closer look at her closet, we see that the stunner has some voguish lehengas to her credit

Love for lehengas

Take a look at the diva in this embellished lehenga with a stunning choker necklace and matt makeup

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Ravishing in red

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The stunner makes for a pretty sight in a white lehenga with a matching blouse with intricate embellishments

'Smiling your troubles away’

Rashmika Mandanna wore a yellow printed lehenga, which she paired with a golden choli and matching jhumkas

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

A ray of sunshine

The diva looked like royalty personified in a blue lehenga with floral embellishments. She completed the look with stunning jhumkas and her hair pushed back

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Royalty personified

The Geetha Govindam star looked extremely glamorous in a green embellished lehenga, with orange lip color, and matching accessories

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Glamourous in green

Rashmika Mandanna made a strong case on how to ace a lehenga look in this printed number with brown-toned makeup

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Elegance personified

For those unaware, the diva wore this desi attire for the trailer launch of her Bollywood debut drama Goodbye

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Goodbye trailer launch

Here is a stunning pick of the Kirik Party actress from the past. Doesn't she look charming?

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Blast from the past

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here