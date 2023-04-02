Rashmika Mandanna's love for florals
Arjun Gupta
Fashion
APRIL 02, 2023
Source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna has predominantly worked in Telugu films and recently began her stint in Bollywood. She is paired alongside Ranbir Kapoor in her upcoming movie ‘Animal’
Rashmika Mandanna

Off-screen she is a total fashionista and her love for floral attires is no secret. Here is a list of the diva’s best floral looks
Floral love

Glamorous
She wore an elegant Indo-western attire with detailed flower design

She looks gorgeous in this purple colored gown adorned with simple floral pattern
Simple and sweet

Rashmika wore a floral white dress featuring a noodle-strap
White florals

Rashmika’s outfit gives major summer fashion goals
Summer vibes

She is a total vision in shades of white and yellow
Sunshine

She poses in a purple dress with ruffled sleeves and pairs the outfit with stylish lace-up heels
Poser

She donned a backless dress with floral patterns all over it
Wrapped in flowers

Rashmika Mandanna looked pretty as ever in this green dress with purple flower motifs
Pretty as ever
