DEC 29, 2022

Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses in the South, and due to her work commitments she is often seen traveling. Here are some of her most appealing off-duty looks over the years
Image: Viral Bhayani
The National crush was spotted at the airport in ripped blue denim and a yellow shirt and kept her outfit comfortable with sports shoes, and hair tied into a high bun
Early riser
Image: Manav Manglani
The diva carried another casual look with perfection with a blue T-shirt paired with matching denim, and a 'queen' cap
'Queen' cap
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
The Kirik Party actor opted for an all-black tracksuit and covered her face with a mask and cap, making the paparazzi call her a Jasoos
The 'jasoos' look
Keeping it comfy!
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Rashmika Mandanna poses in a sweatshirt and joggers as she gets papped at the Hyderabad airport. She opted for a no-makeup look with her hair tied into a messy bun
Image: Viral Bhayani
Attending a promotional event, she kept her OOTD cool and casual with a white 'It's cool to be kind' print T-shirt, and blue flair denim
'It's cool'
Image: Kamlesh Nand
The stunner brought back the good old fashion days from K3G of wearing two different heels. She made a lot of heads turn in a multicolored jacket, along with distressed denim and a white spaghetti crop top
Making trends
Image: Viral Bhayani
During the Navratri festivities this year, the star made a lot of heads turn in blue Indo-western attire, pink-toned makeup, and wavy tresses
The Indo-Western look
Image: Manav Mangalani
The actor flaunted her love for gingham print in a pink and white dress with a dramatic-sleeved jacket
Love for gingham print
Image: Viral Bhayani
Rashmika Mandanna was seen looking all graceful in a blue floral kurta with mirror embroidery teamed with a sharara and a matching dupatta