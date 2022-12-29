Heading 3

PRACHI MALHOTRA

ENTERTAINMENT

DEC 29, 2022

Rashmika Mandanna's off-duty looks

Image: Viral Bhayani

Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses in the South, and due to her work commitments she is often seen traveling. Here are some of her most appealing off-duty looks over the years

Image: Viral Bhayani

The National crush was spotted at the airport in ripped blue denim and a yellow shirt and kept her outfit comfortable with sports shoes, and hair tied into a high bun

Early riser

Image: Manav Manglani 

The diva carried another casual look with perfection with a blue T-shirt paired with matching denim, and a 'queen' cap

'Queen' cap

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

The Kirik Party actor opted for an all-black tracksuit and covered her face with a mask and cap, making the paparazzi call her a Jasoos

The 'jasoos' look

Keeping it comfy!

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Rashmika Mandanna poses in a sweatshirt and joggers as she gets papped at the Hyderabad airport. She opted for a no-makeup look with her hair tied into a messy bun

Image: Viral Bhayani

Attending a promotional event, she kept her OOTD cool and casual with a white 'It's cool to be kind' print T-shirt, and blue flair denim

'It's cool'

Image: Kamlesh Nand 

The stunner brought back the good old fashion days from K3G of wearing two different heels. She made a lot of heads turn in a multicolored jacket, along with distressed denim and a white spaghetti crop top

Making trends

Image: Viral Bhayani

During the Navratri festivities this year, the star made a lot of heads turn in blue Indo-western attire, pink-toned makeup, and wavy tresses

The Indo-Western look

Image: Manav Mangalani

The actor flaunted her love for gingham print in a pink and white dress with a dramatic-sleeved jacket

Love for gingham print

Image: Viral Bhayani

Rashmika Mandanna was seen looking all graceful in a blue floral kurta with mirror embroidery teamed with a sharara and a matching dupatta

Blue sharara set

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here