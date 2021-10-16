oct 16, 2021
Rashmika Mandanna’s quirky outfits
Rashmika Mandanna has always been experimenting with her looks and often makes impressive fashion appearances. Here, she carried the power look with elan in a pleated white pantsuit Credits: Preetham Jukalker
The actress gives boho-chic vibes in this white shirt tucked in flared beige pants. She rounds off the look with a matching printed shrug
We love how she kept the look simple yet striking in this black pantsuit with a stylish, sleek hairstyle to compliment her look
The starlet looks chic in this ikkat sharara set. Giving it her own spin, she styled it with white sneakers
Rashmika knows how to blend comfort and style. Here, she posed in a crop top with loose-fit striped bottoms, accessorised with a lion necklace
Can we just say it, she is slaying the look with her stunning Taj Mahal neckpiece! The diva teamed up the accessory with an asymmetrical hemline kurta, grey trousers, and a matching shrug
Going for an Indo-western look, she donned a striped shirt with an asymmetrical hemline and paired it with a green pantskirt
A jaw-dropping surprise! The stunner posed in a one-shoulder drape gown with an embellished belt clenching at her waist
The diva looks charming in this white jumpsuit. She amped up her look with pointed-toe-dazzling pumps
Lastly, another one in a jumpsuit! She rocks the dual-toned jumpsuit like a pro
