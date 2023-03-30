Rashmika Mandanna's style quotient
pinkvilla
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
mar 30, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna is known for her charming personality and impeccable fashion sense
Charm
Her style quotient is a perfect mix of chic and modern elements that reflect her versatile persona
Perfect Blend
Vibrant Hues
Rashmika is often seen sporting vibrant colours and playful patterns that add a pop of fun to her outfits
She has a penchant for elegant sarees that she drapes in innovative ways, adding a touch of glamour to her look
Love for Sarees
Rashmika's wardrobe boasts edgy crop tops, high-waisted pants, and chic dresses that exude sophistication and style
Bae-sic and Casual
She is also fond of experimenting with accessories, be it chunky statement jewellery or trendy sunglasses
Making Statements
Rashmika's hair and makeup game is always on point, with her sporting a variety of hairstyles and bold lip shades
Hairdos
She often teams up with leading fashion designers to create customized outfits that showcase her individuality
Fashion Icon
Rashmika's sense of style is effortless and relatable, making her an inspiration to many a young women
Effortless and Relatable
Her fashion choices are a reflection of her vibrant and confident personality, which make her stand out in a crowd
Confident Personality
