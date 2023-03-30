Heading 3

Rashmika Mandanna's style quotient

 Pakhi Jain

Fashion

mar 30, 2023

Image- Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna is known for her charming personality and impeccable fashion sense

Charm

Image- Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

Her style quotient is a perfect mix of chic and modern elements that reflect her versatile persona

Perfect Blend

Image- Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

Vibrant Hues

Rashmika is often seen sporting vibrant colours and playful patterns that add a pop of fun to her outfits 

Image- Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

She has a penchant for elegant sarees that she drapes in innovative ways, adding a touch of glamour to her look

Love for Sarees

Image- Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

Rashmika's wardrobe boasts edgy crop tops, high-waisted pants, and chic dresses that exude sophistication and style

Bae-sic and Casual

Image- Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

She is also fond of experimenting with accessories, be it chunky statement jewellery or trendy sunglasses

Making Statements

Image- Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

Rashmika's hair and makeup game is always on point, with her sporting a variety of hairstyles and bold lip shades

Hairdos 

Image- Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

She often teams up with leading fashion designers to create customized outfits that showcase her individuality

Fashion Icon

Image- Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram

Rashmika's sense of style is effortless and relatable, making her an inspiration to many a young women

Effortless and Relatable

Image- Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram 

Her fashion choices are a reflection of her vibrant and confident personality, which make her stand out in a crowd

Confident Personality

