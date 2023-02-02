Raveena to Tabu:
90s iconic fashion game
FEB 02, 2023
Image: Kajol Instagram
She still does films and her fashion game has surely evolved with times
Kajol
Image: Raveena Tandon Instagram
The actress may not be much active in acting field but is very much socially updated. Her fashion sense is impeccable
Raveena Tandon
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She looks very pretty in any attire and has maintained her figure very well
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Juhi Chawla Instagram
She is not doing films nowadays but at her time Juhi was one of the most stylish and cute-looking actresses
Juhi Chawla
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
She still manages to take our breath away through her fashion sense
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
With her toned figure and beautiful smile, the actress still nails any attire
Karisma Kapoor
Image: Tabu Instagram
She is not only a versatile actress but also one of the most elegant-looking
Tabu
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri's love for ethnic wear is not hidden and the actress has a beautiful collection of sarees
Madhuri Dixit
Image: Urmila Matondkar Instagram
One of the most stylish actresses of the 90s who loves to dress and flaunt her toned figure
Urmila Matondkar
