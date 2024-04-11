Heading 3
april 11, 2024
Ravi Dubey’s Dashing Style
Image source- Instagram@ravidubey2312
Ravi looks suave in a multi-colored cool shirt, paired with cream trousers, and accessorized his look with silver chains, bracelets and shades
#1
Image source- Instagram@ravidubey2312
Dubey paired a bright and vibrant red Trench-coat with a white Tshirt, looking absolutely handsome
#2
Image source- Instagram@ravidubey2312
The Jamai Raja Actor emitted boss-man vibes in this black ensemble, consisting of a black high-neck sweater, trousers and a blazer with white border detailing
#3
Image source- Instagram@ravidubey2312
The TV star really knows how to nail his looks!
He slays yet again in a black ensemble, with an oversized blazer and wide-legged pants
#4
Image source- Instagram@ravidubey2312
Ravi shines again in a trench coat paired with a white Tshirt and uber cool sneakers
#5
Image source- Instagram@ravidubey2312
#6
The Matsya Kaand star looked extremely sophisticated and debonair in this formal attire!
Image source- Instagram@ravidubey2312
Dubey’s traditional attire is a top-notch choice!
He donned an asymmetric Kurta design and paired it with dhoti-style white pants
#7
Image source- Instagram@ravidubey2312
Ravi’s effortless style can be showcased in this white ensemble; paired with a beige jacket
#8
Image source- Instagram@ravidubey2312
The Telly star aced a lilac shirt jacket with black trousers and swanky sneakers
#9
Image source- Instagram@ravidubey2312
Wearing all black always hits the bullseye!Ravi looks sleek in this black outfit, accessorized with brown shades and cool sneakers
#10
