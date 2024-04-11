Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Fashion

april 11, 2024

Ravi Dubey’s Dashing Style

Image source- Instagram@ravidubey2312

Ravi looks suave in a multi-colored cool shirt, paired with cream trousers, and accessorized his look with silver chains, bracelets and shades

#1

Image source- Instagram@ravidubey2312

Dubey paired a bright and vibrant red Trench-coat with a white Tshirt, looking absolutely handsome 

#2

Image source- Instagram@ravidubey2312

The Jamai Raja Actor emitted boss-man vibes in this black ensemble, consisting of a black high-neck sweater, trousers and a blazer with white border detailing

#3

Image source- Instagram@ravidubey2312

The TV star really knows how to nail his looks!
He slays yet again in a black ensemble, with an oversized blazer and wide-legged pants

#4

Image source- Instagram@ravidubey2312

Ravi shines again in a trench coat paired with a white Tshirt and uber cool sneakers

#5

Image source- Instagram@ravidubey2312

#6

The Matsya Kaand star looked extremely sophisticated and debonair in this formal attire!

Image source- Instagram@ravidubey2312

Dubey’s traditional attire is a top-notch choice! 
He donned an asymmetric Kurta design and paired it with dhoti-style white pants

#7

Image source- Instagram@ravidubey2312

Ravi’s effortless style can be showcased in this white ensemble; paired with a beige jacket 

#8

Image source- Instagram@ravidubey2312

The Telly star aced a lilac shirt jacket with black trousers and swanky sneakers

#9

Image source- Instagram@ravidubey2312

Wearing all black always hits the bullseye!Ravi looks sleek in this black outfit, accessorized with brown shades and cool sneakers

#10

