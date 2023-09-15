pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
September 15, 2023
Reasons to invest in a corset
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Why stick to one look when you can rock a corset in many ways?
Your style's new BFF
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Check out these style tips and join the corset craze!
Ways to wear
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Versatile
A corset is the most versatile accessory your closet can have
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
On any day, a corset makes for the perfect date-night fit
Perfect
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
You are definitely brunch-ready in no time with a corset
Brunch-ready
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
A corset paired with a saree can create a stunning fusion look!
Desi to Videshi
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Can dress a corset down, as you like
As you like
Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram
Corsets are sure to make you stand out with their unique and stunning design
Standout every time
Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram
Well, the corset is a trend that is gonna be here for a really long time
Trend
Video: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
So if you haven’t already added a couple to your wardrobe, now is the time!
A practical piece of fashion
