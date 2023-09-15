Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Fashion

September 15, 2023

Reasons to invest in a corset 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

Why stick to one look when you can rock a corset in many ways?

Your style's new BFF 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

Check out these style tips and join the corset craze!

Ways to wear 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Versatile 

A corset is the most versatile accessory your closet can have

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

On any day, a corset makes for the perfect date-night fit

Perfect 

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram 

You are definitely brunch-ready in no time with a corset 

Brunch-ready

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

A corset paired with a saree can create a stunning fusion look!

Desi to Videshi

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Can dress a corset down, as you like

As you like 

Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram

Corsets are sure to make you stand out with their unique and stunning design

Standout every time

Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram

Well, the corset is a trend that is gonna be here for a really long time

Trend 

Video: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram 

So if you haven’t already added a couple to your wardrobe, now is the time!

A practical piece of fashion

