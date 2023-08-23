pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
August 23, 2023
Reasons to opt for high waist jeans
Just can't get enough
Ever since the high-waisted jeans revived, they've evolved into an absolute must-have in every closest, delivering that seamless, laid-back chic look
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
A body positive pair of bottoms
Whether you're a pear or an hourglass, high waisted jeans will conform to your body type
Image: Sonnalli Seygall Instagram
A timeless piece of fashion
If you own a pair, consider your high-rise jeans an investment since you'll be wearing them for a long time
Image: Helly Shah's Instagram
Super easy to style
From crop tops, flowy blouses, crisp white shirts, and even your bikini top. There's nothing really that doesn't look good with a well-fitted pair
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Variety of styles
Mom jeans, tapered straight-legged jeans, jeggings, bootcut jeans, no matter what bottoms you're looking for, a high-waist version exists
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
It doesn't get any comfier
They are super comfy and feel just like a second skin. Also, no more constantly pulling up your pants
Image: Eisha Singh's Instagram
Hello, long legs!
Well-fitted high-rise jeans lengthen your lower body, giving the illusion of slimmer, longer legs
Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Saviour when you feel bloated
These pants will comfortably hide your tummy and give you a confidence boost
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Just when we thought high-rise jeans couldn't get any better, they started making them in stretchy denim
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
A stylish alternative to your leggings
High-waist jeans are a versatile match for any style, in any weather
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Versatile
