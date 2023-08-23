Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Jiya Surana

Fashion

August 23, 2023

Reasons to opt for high waist jeans

Just can't get enough 

Ever since the high-waisted jeans revived, they've evolved into an absolute must-have in every closest, delivering that seamless, laid-back chic look

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

A body positive pair of bottoms

Whether you're a pear or an hourglass, high waisted jeans will conform to your body type

Image: Sonnalli Seygall Instagram

A timeless piece of fashion

If you own a pair, consider your high-rise jeans an investment since you'll be wearing them for a long time

Image: Helly Shah's Instagram

Super easy to style

From crop tops, flowy blouses, crisp white shirts, and even your bikini top. There's nothing really that doesn't look good with a well-fitted pair

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram 

A stylish alternative to your leggings

Variety of styles

Mom jeans, tapered straight-legged jeans, jeggings, bootcut jeans, no matter what bottoms you're looking for, a high-waist version exists

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

It doesn't get any comfier

They are super comfy and feel just like a second skin. Also, no more constantly pulling up your pants 

Image: Eisha Singh's Instagram

Hello, long legs!

Well-fitted high-rise jeans lengthen your lower body, giving the illusion of slimmer, longer legs

Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram

Saviour when you feel bloated

These pants will comfortably hide your tummy and give you a confidence boost

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram 

Just when we thought high-rise jeans couldn't get any better, they started making them in stretchy denim

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram 

A stylish alternative to your leggings

High-waist jeans are a versatile match for any style, in any weather

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram 

Versatile 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here