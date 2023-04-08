Recent Best B-town looks
pinkvilla
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
APRIL 08, 2023
Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Let's summarise the most well-dressed Bollywood celebrities from the previous week
Favourite B-town looks
Image- Pooja Dadlani’s Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan impressed everyone with his attire, which consisted of a completely black ensemble. The outfit featured a deep v-neckline shirt, complemented by a glossy striped black coat
Shah Rukh Khan
Image- Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam appeared stunning in an ensemble consisting of a pink satin shirt and a high-waisted skirt which featured gathered detailing at the waist
Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
She chose to wear a column-style dress and paired it with a Lady Dior bag that matched the canary yellow faille taffeta fabric of the dress. Her accessories were kept minimal and consisted of small earrings and a ring
Anushka Sharma
Image- Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
Priyanka wore a custom outfit designed by Amit Aggarwal, which featured a vibrant statement skirt with a high slit, made from a 60-year-old vintage Banarasi Brocade Saree. On the other hand, Nick Jonas wore a navy blue velvet jacket, matched with dark blue pants and a shirt
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Kiara wore an outfit designed by Manish Malhotra, which consisted of a silver blouse and skirt, accompanied by a golden train that served as sleeves. On the other hand, Sidharth looked dashing in a cream-coloured kurta-pyjama and a matching blazer
Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra
Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
She went to the Dior fall show wearing a black, well-fitted gown that had a high slit on the side, and a straight-columned neckline. The dress had a timeless classic design that exuded Hollywood glamour
Mira Kapoor
Image- Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram
Alia looked stunning in a white mini-dress by Krikor Jabotian. The dress featured a combination of a figure-hugging silhouette and a flowing off-shoulder detail, which made it a striking and attention-grabbing choice
Alia Bhatt
Image- Priyanka Kapadia’s Instagram
Radhika wore a stunning blue jumpsuit from Dolce and Gabbana, which was paired with a beautiful, long pink cape. She accessorised the outfit with heirloom jewels, which added to its overall elegance
Radhika Merchant
Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
Designed by Monisha Jaising, Kriti wore a black and gold Banarasi outfit which she elegantly transformed into a sultry gown with a thigh-high slit, while the rest of the outfit was fashioned as a cape
Kriti Sanon
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.