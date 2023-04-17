Heading 3

Recent jewellery pieces which we loved

                  pinkvilla 

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

APRIL 17, 2023

Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor has been associated with Reliance Jewels as their brand ambassador since 2020. During the fashion show, Janhvi Kapoor wore the showstopper piece, which was a diamond-studded necklace and earring set designed in rose gold and inspired by temple mix designs

Janhvi Kapoor

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

According to News 18, Alia donned exquisite jewellery pieces, which included a gorgeous diamond carpet necklace from Tallin Jewels, earrings from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas, and a bracelet designed by Renu Oberoi

Alia Bhatt

Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Kiara accessorised with a bold polki choker that featured red and green stones. She also wore a matching polki necklace with the same coloured stones, and her choice of neckpieces elevated her overall look to a regal level

Kiara Advani

Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

Kriti Sanon

For the NMACC Gala Night, Kriti Sanon wore the Silver Gold Plated Crystal Pearl Shoulder Dusters, which were both delicate and bold, light and fun at the same time

Image- Athiya Shetty’s Instagram

Athiya Shetty's jewellery ensemble included a striking necklace adorned with kundan and diamonds. She wore a subtle kundan maangtika on her forehead, which we adore. To complement her bridal appearance, Athiya wore gorgeous kundan bangles

Athiya Shetty

Image- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

She chose a striking Cartier necklace as her statement piece, which had a beautiful pear-shaped yellow diamond in the middle. To complement the gloves, she also wore a matching diamond bracelet and ring

Deepika Padukone

Image- Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Khushi selected a traditional choker made of uncut diamonds and gold, along with a pair of matching stud earrings

Khushi Kapoor

Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar dressed in a black gown entirely and paired it with eye-catching earrings

Bhumi Pednekar

Video- Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Ananya draped herself in an outfit and accessorized it with striking jewellery items designed by Manish Malhotra. She wore a Kundan choker necklace and matching bangles to complement her look

Ananya Panday

Image- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram 

A flower pendant broke the monotony of the outfit and stood out

Shanaya Kapoor

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here