Recent jewellery pieces which we loved

Janhvi Kapoor has been associated with Reliance Jewels as their brand ambassador since 2020. During the fashion show, Janhvi Kapoor wore the showstopper piece, which was a diamond-studded necklace and earring set designed in rose gold and inspired by temple mix designs
Janhvi Kapoor
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
According to News 18, Alia donned exquisite jewellery pieces, which included a gorgeous diamond carpet necklace from Tallin Jewels, earrings from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas, and a bracelet designed by Renu Oberoi
Alia Bhatt
Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Kiara accessorised with a bold polki choker that featured red and green stones. She also wore a matching polki necklace with the same coloured stones, and her choice of neckpieces elevated her overall look to a regal level
Kiara Advani
Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
Kriti Sanon
For the NMACC Gala Night, Kriti Sanon wore the Silver Gold Plated Crystal Pearl Shoulder Dusters, which were both delicate and bold, light and fun at the same time
Image- Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
Athiya Shetty's jewellery ensemble included a striking necklace adorned with kundan and diamonds. She wore a subtle kundan maangtika on her forehead, which we adore. To complement her bridal appearance, Athiya wore gorgeous kundan bangles
Athiya Shetty
Image- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
She chose a striking Cartier necklace as her statement piece, which had a beautiful pear-shaped yellow diamond in the middle. To complement the gloves, she also wore a matching diamond bracelet and ring
Deepika Padukone
Image- Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Khushi selected a traditional choker made of uncut diamonds and gold, along with a pair of matching stud earrings
Khushi Kapoor
Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar dressed in a black gown entirely and paired it with eye-catching earrings
Bhumi Pednekar
Video- Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Ananya draped herself in an outfit and accessorized it with striking jewellery items designed by Manish Malhotra. She wore a Kundan choker necklace and matching bangles to complement her look
Ananya Panday
Image- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram
A flower pendant broke the monotony of the outfit and stood out