Rishika Shah

apr 25, 2022

Recreate Alia Bhatt's bridal makeup look

Hydrating Base

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The key to the no-makeup look is to work on your skin first to embrace the natural texture of your skin rather than covering your face with heavy makeup

Alia’s makeup look had a dewy glow which you can achieve with a hydrating facial oil and investing in a good skincare regime

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Dewy Glow

Apply a thin layer of dewy BB cream to cover any redness or uneven skin tone and use a concealer only on your dark circles and active acne, if there’s any

BB Cream & Concealer

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Even though Alia’s makeup was toned down, she had beautifully groomed natural brows and even a bit of freckles around her nose area

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Feathery Brows

Faux Freckles

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

For the brows, simply brush them into place and use a brow pencil to fill up the sparse areas and take a brown eye pencil to create the faux freckles

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Instead of strong contours for sculpting the cheekbone, Alia had a soft blush colour on her face that blended beautifully to her skin

Flushed Cheeks

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Use a creamy blush and apply it strategically above your cheekbones to have flushed cheeks

Creamy Blush

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

For a minimal approach like Alia, forget about the heavy eyeshadow look, thick liner and the eyelash falsies

Minimal Eye Makeup

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Bronze Tone & Mascara

For eyes, simply use a bronzy tone on lids and coat your lashes with a mascara that lifts and lengthens them

Image: Pinkvilla

Lip Tint

Remember to create a natural looking lip by blotting and patting. A lip stain or a lip tint is a great choice to achieve the look

