Rishika Shah
apr 25, 2022
Recreate Alia Bhatt's bridal makeup look
Hydrating Base
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The key to the no-makeup look is to work on your skin first to embrace the natural texture of your skin rather than covering your face with heavy makeup
Alia’s makeup look had a dewy glow which you can achieve with a hydrating facial oil and investing in a good skincare regime
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Dewy Glow
Apply a thin layer of dewy BB cream to cover any redness or uneven skin tone and use a concealer only on your dark circles and active acne, if there’s any
BB Cream & Concealer
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Even though Alia’s makeup was toned down, she had beautifully groomed natural brows and even a bit of freckles around her nose area
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Feathery Brows
Faux Freckles
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
For the brows, simply brush them into place and use a brow pencil to fill up the sparse areas and take a brown eye pencil to create the faux freckles
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Instead of strong contours for sculpting the cheekbone, Alia had a soft blush colour on her face that blended beautifully to her skin
Flushed Cheeks
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Use a creamy blush and apply it strategically above your cheekbones to have flushed cheeks
Creamy Blush
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
For a minimal approach like Alia, forget about the heavy eyeshadow look, thick liner and the eyelash falsies
Minimal Eye Makeup
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Bronze Tone & Mascara
For eyes, simply use a bronzy tone on lids and coat your lashes with a mascara that lifts and lengthens them
Image: Pinkvilla
Lip Tint
Remember to create a natural looking lip by blotting and patting. A lip stain or a lip tint is a great choice to achieve the look
