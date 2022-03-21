Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 21, 2022
Recreate Katrina's easy casual style
Funky Beach Look
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Beach-ready but make it Katrina-approved! Kat added some funk to her basic pink bikini by pairing it with a tangerine shirt, quirky necklace, tinted glasses, and a bandana
Or opt for a breezy cover-up on top of a colourful bikini to keep your beach-look simple yet sultry like her
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Breezy Beach Style
A basic black and white striped tee is her go-to sartorial pick for easy, laid-back days
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Back To Basics
Since she is also a fan of floral outfits, a floral-print hoodie is what she chooses to pair her patent jeans with
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Floral Love
To enjoy a day out in the garden, Kat likes to keep it simple yet stylish in a printed mini skirt and a graphic-print tee
Outdoor Look
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
And to lounge in at home, she slips into a comfy tie-dye co-ord set
Tie-Dye For The Win
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
She looks effortlessly stylish in a pair of denim shorts and a solid blue ribbed top with strappy sleeves
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Effortessly Stylish
Kat looks adorable in her dark blue tee and light-blue denim shorts
Adorable Much
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Channeling her inner playful side, she enjoyed the monsoons in a pair of white shorts and a white hoodie
Playful Choices
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Her simple and chic denim-on-denim airport look is simple and easy to recreate!
Denim-On-Denim Style
Image: Pinkvilla
