Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 21, 2022

Recreate Katrina's easy casual style 

Funky Beach Look

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Beach-ready but make it Katrina-approved! Kat added some funk to her basic pink bikini by pairing it with a tangerine shirt, quirky necklace, tinted glasses, and a bandana

Or opt for a breezy cover-up on top of a colourful bikini to keep your beach-look simple yet sultry like her

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Breezy Beach Style

A basic black and white striped tee is her go-to sartorial pick for easy, laid-back days

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Back To Basics

Since she is also a fan of floral outfits, a floral-print hoodie is what she chooses to pair her patent jeans with

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Floral Love

To enjoy a day out in the garden, Kat likes to keep it simple yet stylish in a printed mini skirt and a graphic-print tee

Outdoor Look

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

And to lounge in at home, she slips into a comfy tie-dye co-ord set

Tie-Dye For The Win

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

She looks effortlessly stylish in a pair of denim shorts and a solid blue ribbed top with strappy sleeves

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Effortessly Stylish

Kat looks adorable in her dark blue tee and light-blue denim shorts

Adorable Much

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Channeling her inner playful side, she enjoyed the monsoons in a pair of white shorts and a white hoodie

Playful Choices

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Her simple and chic denim-on-denim airport look is simple and easy to recreate!

Denim-On-Denim Style 

Image: Pinkvilla

