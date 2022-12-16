Red looks of celebs
For Christmas
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
She has teamed her cherry red gown with coordinated thigh boots and a glossy pout.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The actress is looking stylish in a red colour dress.
Ananya Panday
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She is wearing a red colour bodysuit.
Khushi Kapoor
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
An all-red gown with a thigh-high slit like Sanon’s is perfect.
Kriti Sanon
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
The actress is wearing a trench coat in red colour
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She is wearing a sculpted gown and fitted corset.
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The actress is wearing a strapless gown.
Malaika Arora
Image: Kiara Adavni Instagram
The actress is wearing a beautiful gown.
Kiara Advani
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
She is wearing a lexicon of after-hours glam including pre-draped saris with come-hither slits.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
The actress is looking pretty in a ruffle saree.
Jacqueline Fernandez
