Red outfits by celebs we love

FEB 22, 2023

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

The Dabangg actress sizzled in a jaw-dropping all-red halter-style crop top, a long skirt, and a sleeveless red cape on top

Sonakshi Sinha

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora shows how to paint the town red in a romantic red ruffle playsuit

Nora Fatehi

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

Deepika’s fiery red pantsuit is a statement-making red outfit that we love

Deepika Padukone

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Sonam puts her most fashionable foot forward in a glam OTT red gown and a red coat

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The starlet oozes glam vibes in an elegant red dress with a halter neckline

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Her cut-sleeve red dress is the perfect outfit for a formal yet playful look

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress looks stunning in a sparkly cut-out dress and a red blazer

Kiara Advani

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The starlet looks ravishing in a Magda Butrym dress with structured shoulders

Ananya Panday

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Alia is a sight to behold in this floral red strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline

Alia Bhatt

