Red outfits by celebs we love
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 22, 2023
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
The Dabangg actress sizzled in a jaw-dropping all-red halter-style crop top, a long skirt, and a sleeveless red cape on top
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora shows how to paint the town red in a romantic red ruffle playsuit
Nora Fatehi
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Deepika’s fiery red pantsuit is a statement-making red outfit that we love
Deepika Padukone
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Sonam puts her most fashionable foot forward in a glam OTT red gown and a red coat
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The starlet oozes glam vibes in an elegant red dress with a halter neckline
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Her cut-sleeve red dress is the perfect outfit for a formal yet playful look
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress looks stunning in a sparkly cut-out dress and a red blazer
Kiara Advani
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The starlet looks ravishing in a Magda Butrym dress with structured shoulders
Ananya Panday
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Alia is a sight to behold in this floral red strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline
Alia Bhatt
