Red outfits by Deepika Padukone

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz
Akhtar

FASHION

FEB 01, 2023

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Pathaan actress made our jaws drop as she stepped out in a fiery red pantsuit and a criss-cross bralette

Jaw-Dropping

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The diva spelled charm in a custom-made red Louis Vuitton gown with peplum detailing around the waist and a voluminous skirt

Resplendent 

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She set some snazzy outfit goals in this dark red bodysuit and blue wide-legged jeans

Snazzy Girl

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The diva amped things up in a frilly red blouse and black latex leggings

Red & Black Combo

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She dropped a bombshell look in this bright red faux leather dress from Milo Maria

Spicy Red

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She brought some old-world glamour to the table in a Cady Couture red silk dress and matching tights

Retro Glam

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She served an easy winter look in this red full-neck jumper and straight-leg light blue jeans

Easy Winter Look

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She is a glamorous desi queen in this bright red floral print saree by Sabyasachi 

Desi Queen

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She made a bold and ravishing statement in a structured red gown by Gaurav Gupta

Red Magic

