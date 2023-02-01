Red outfits by Deepika Padukone
The Pathaan actress made our jaws drop as she stepped out in a fiery red pantsuit and a criss-cross bralette
Jaw-Dropping
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The diva spelled charm in a custom-made red Louis Vuitton gown with peplum detailing around the waist and a voluminous skirt
Resplendent
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She set some snazzy outfit goals in this dark red bodysuit and blue wide-legged jeans
Snazzy Girl
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The diva amped things up in a frilly red blouse and black latex leggings
Red & Black Combo
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She dropped a bombshell look in this bright red faux leather dress from Milo Maria
Spicy Red
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She brought some old-world glamour to the table in a Cady Couture red silk dress and matching tights
Retro Glam
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She served an easy winter look in this red full-neck jumper and straight-leg light blue jeans
Easy Winter Look
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She is a glamorous desi queen in this bright red floral print saree by Sabyasachi
Desi Queen
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She made a bold and ravishing statement in a structured red gown by Gaurav Gupta
Red Magic
