Red pantsuits
are a celeb favourite
Neenaz Akhtar
Jan 03, 2023
FASHION
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
DP turned heads as she stepped out in a fiery red pantsuit and a criss-cross bralette
Deepika Padukone
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress upped the ante in a bright red pantsuit featuring a blazer with a dramatic big bow
Kiara Advani
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Pari kept things formal yet playful as she opted for a pink knit t-shirt with her red pantsuit
Parineeti Chopra
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor made a strong case for elegance in her bold red pantsuit by Akris
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
The Dhadkan star served some fierce style inspiration in a red pantsuit featuring a blazer with gold stripe lapels and straight-fit trousers
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malla looked stunning as she wore a red pantsuit with black button details
Malaika Arora
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina wore a darker version of the shade and still managed to grab all eyeballs!
Katrina Kaif
Image: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra made a fabulous case for red pantsuits as she picked out a bright red Alejandra Alonso Rojas leather two-piece and a Vivienne Westwood coat.
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Getty Images
The supermodel opted for a red pantsuit with dramatic bottoms designed exclusively by Thierry Mugler
Gigi Hadid
Image: Getty Images
Fifty Shades actress Dakota Johnson made a red-carpet appearance in a stunning red pantsuit with a deep neckline.
Dakota Johnson
