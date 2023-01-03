Heading 3

Red pantsuits
are a celeb favourite 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Jan 03, 2023

FASHION

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

DP turned heads as she stepped out in a fiery red pantsuit and a criss-cross bralette

Deepika Padukone

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress upped the ante in a bright red pantsuit featuring a blazer with a dramatic big bow

Kiara Advani

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Pari kept things formal yet playful as she opted for a pink knit t-shirt with her red pantsuit

Parineeti Chopra

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor made a strong case for elegance in her bold red pantsuit by Akris

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

The Dhadkan star served some fierce style inspiration in a red pantsuit featuring a blazer with gold stripe lapels and straight-fit trousers

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malla looked stunning as she wore a red pantsuit with black button details

Malaika Arora 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina wore a darker version of the shade and still managed to grab all eyeballs!

Katrina Kaif 

Image: Getty Images 

Priyanka Chopra made a fabulous case for red pantsuits as she picked out a bright red Alejandra Alonso Rojas leather two-piece and a Vivienne Westwood coat.

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Getty Images 

The supermodel opted for a red pantsuit with dramatic bottoms designed exclusively by Thierry Mugler

Gigi Hadid 

Image: Getty Images 

Fifty Shades actress Dakota Johnson made a red-carpet appearance in a stunning red pantsuit with a deep neckline. 

Dakota Johnson 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here