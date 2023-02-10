Heading 3

Red Velvet’s Seulgi:
The alluring beauty 

Vedangi Joshi

feb 10, 2023

Fashion

Image Credit: Seulgi’s Instagram

 Barbie 

She’s looking flaming hot in this outfit 

Just look at Seulgi’s pink cheeks, how adorable!

Snow-y 

Image Credit: Seulgi’s Instagram

Popular sports K-dramas for inspiration 

K-dramas related to winter 

Image Credit: Seulgi’s Instagram

Her eyes are irresistible

Dazzling 

Image Credit: Seulgi’s Instagram

She looks pretty in that oversized sweater and loose pants fit

 Winter vibes

Image Credit: Seulgi’s Instagram

 She looks so cute in that blue beanie 

 Twinkling 

Image Credit: Seulgi’s Instagram

Crop top

Seulgi looks stunning in this crop top and mesh stockings combo

She doesn’t need makeup, she’s aware of her natural beauty 

Selfie

Image Credit: Seulgi’s Instagram

Image Credit: Seulgi’s Instagram

Princess 

Here comes the angel of everyone’s dream 

Image Credit: Seulgi’s Instagram

Red Velvet’s Seulgi and her eye-catching fashion

 Bewitching 

For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here