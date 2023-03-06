Heading 3

Reem Shaikh in princess gowns

Reem Shaikh looks gorgeous in a black net gown with sheer embellishments on it 

Sizzling in net gown

Reem Shaikh took our breathe away with the off shoulder sequin work lavender gown

Fabulous in sequins

Reem Shaikh raised the glam quotient in a floor-length and shiny  purple gown with thigh high slit

Shimmery diva

The actress made a strong case for fashion and comfort in a red off shoulder and sequin work gown with nude heels

Sizzling in red 

The diva wore a pretty cinderella-esque shimmery gown and looked like a dream

Disney princess 

The diva flaunted her hourglass figure in a black lacy bodycon gown with high slit

Stunner in slit gown

Reem Shaikh looks like a princess in a royal blue floral gown that she paired up with tassel earrings

Floral beauty

Reem looks straight out of a fairytale in a pink off shoulder flowy gown and flawless makeup

Pretty in pink

Reem is a sight to behold in a blue off shoulder and frilled hi-low gown

Dreamy in blue

