Heading 3

Reem Shaikh in red hot looks

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

Fashion

FEB 15, 2023

Source- Reem Shaikh Instagram

Reem Shaikh has us floored with her Disney princess look in a red off shoulder gown

Princess in red

Source- Reem Shaikh Instagram

The Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal fame is slaying in the gorgeous red heavily embroidered lehenga set

Royal in lehenga

Shalin Bhanot is a dapper dude

Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan's famous dialogue

Source- Reem Shaikh Instagram

Reem Shaikh looks adorable in this attire

Cute in night suit

Source- Reem Shaikh Instagram

The Fanaa actress has given a boho touch to her look with loose fit and knotted crop top and pants

Boho babe

Source- Reem Shaikh Instagram 

Reem Shaikh is acing the winter fashion with a bright red sweater dress and light pink lipstick

Winters in style

Source- Reem Shaikh Instagram

Reem Shaikh has raised our heartbeats with her gorgeous red deep neck and strappy dress

Oomph in deep neck

Source- Reem Shaikh Instagram

The Tujhse Hai Raabta fame looks like a doll in the printed short red dress and white shoes

Cute in short dress

Source- Reem Shaikh Instagram

The actress surely knows how to grab limelight with a classy thigh high slit dress

Sizzling diva 

Source- Reem Shaikh Instagram

Get showered with compliments in an off shoulder pleated red short dress

Offshoulder dress

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here