Reem Shaikh shines in the golden hour

Arushi Srivastava

FEB 05, 2023

Source- Reem Shaikh Instagram

The Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat fame is a happy soul as she smiles coyly in natural light

Serenity on face

Source- Reem Shaikh Instagram

Reem Shaikh is a real ethnic beauty as she posed in the golden hour wearing a black kurta set and silver jewellery

Charmer in black

Source- Reem Shaikh Instagram

Playing with colors

Reem Shaikh has taken her style game up a notch with her elegant multi color dress look in natural light

Source- Reem Shaikh Instagram

Checkout the cute nerdy look of Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawaan fame Reem Shaikh as she sports black frames

Cute in specs

Source- Reem Shaikh Instagram

The Ishq Mein Ghayal actress looks chic in a designer white top and high waist denims

Up for coffee

Source- Reem Shaikh Instagram

Reem Shaikh looks fashionable in an off shoulder sweater top while enjoying warm sunlight in winters

Enjoying the warm winters

Source- Reem Shaikh Instagram

Fans of Reem Shaikh are mesmerized by the charming smile of the actress as she enjoyed picturesque view from the hilltop

Mountain girl

Source- Reem Shaikh Instagram

The Tujhse Hai Raabta fame looks gorgeous in a fitted top and high waist trousers

Beautiful sunshine

Source- Reem Shaikh Instagram

Reem Shaikh looks simply alluring as she gets clicked in the golden hour wearing an overcoat and a muffler

Golden hour beauty

