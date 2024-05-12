Heading 3
may 12, 2024
Reem Shaikh’s Charming Style
Image - Instagram@reem_sameer8
Reem looked gorgeous in this olive green Anarkali suit; she donned an open wavy hairstyle to go with this ensemble
Desi Girl!
Image - Instagram@reem_sameer8
She opted for a stunning yellow Punjabi suit adorned with heavy embroidery along its scalloped edges that made her look royal!
Punjaban Kudi!
Image - Instagram@reem_sameer8
Shaikh donned this beautiful flowy dress with a thigh-high slit; perfect for cafe hoppings
Aesthetically Appealing!
Image - Instagram@reem_sameer8
A classic GenZ ensemble! She wore a pink crop top, paired with a mini black skirt alongside matching boots
Trendy!
Image - Instagram@reem_sameer8
Reem’s fashion sense is on fleek!An icy blue crop top with beige pants is such a cool ensemble!
Classy!
Image - Instagram@reem_sameer8
Shaikh opted for a purple-hued pantsuit that emitted boss lady vibes
Sassy fit!
Image - Instagram@reem_sameer8
Traditional Diva!
The social media star opted for a simple desi saree look; radiating elegance and grace
Image - Instagram@reem_sameer8
Reem opted for a short black dress adorned with glitter all over
Sizzling Shimmer!
Image - Instagram@reem_sameer8
The young actor donned a vibrant red-hued ruffle dress that looked stunning
Ravishing Red!
Image - Instagram@reem_sameer8
Shaikh opted for a white little dress and paired it with a light pink blazer to complete the look
Simple and Elegant!
