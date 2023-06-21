Heading 3

Reem Shaikh’s comfy style 

Image: Reem Shaikh’s Instagram

The Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi debutante is looking stunning in this lavender Chikankari kurta 

Chikankari charm


The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai fame looks breath-taking in this black and white, oversized kurta 

Crazy Kurta 

Image: Reem Shaikh’s Instagram

Image: Reem Shaikh’s Instagram

The Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha artist looks gorgeous in this sheer, organza green dress 

Organza dress

Image: Reem Shaikh’s Instagram

 Skinny jeans 

Skinny jeans and a tank top? Yes, please! Shaikh looks in her element in this attire

Image: Reem Shaikh’s Instagram

The Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat actress is raising the heat in this cropped shirt and white pants 

Checkered shirt 

Image: Reem Shaikh’s Instagram

The Diya Aur Baati Hum diva is swooning the Internet in this simple yet sizzling white sundress 

Sizzling sundress

Image: Reem Shaikh’s Instagram

The Tu Aashiqui fame looks like a breath of fresh air in this colorful, striped dress. The tassels near the collarbone are worth noticing 

Color crush 

Image: Reem Shaikh’s Instagram

A white shirt and jeans sound comfortable yet chic! The Tujhse Hai Raabta protagonist is enjoying her coffee in this charming outfit 

White shirt 

Image: Reem Shaikh’s Instagram

One cannot go wrong with a bright pink kurta and printed royal blue pants! The Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan enchantress cannot be faulted with this outfit 

Ethnic glow 

Image: Reem Shaikh’s Instagram

The Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal heroine is hitting fashion hard in this oversized, black shirt dress. Bold red lips elevate her look 

Black burn 

