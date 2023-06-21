pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUNE 21, 2023
Reem Shaikh’s comfy style
Image: Reem Shaikh’s Instagram
The Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi debutante is looking stunning in this lavender Chikankari kurta
Chikankari charm
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai fame looks breath-taking in this black and white, oversized kurta
Crazy Kurta
Image: Reem Shaikh’s Instagram
Image: Reem Shaikh’s Instagram
The Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha artist looks gorgeous in this sheer, organza green dress
Organza dress
Image: Reem Shaikh’s Instagram
Skinny jeans
Skinny jeans and a tank top? Yes, please! Shaikh looks in her element in this attire
Image: Reem Shaikh’s Instagram
The Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat actress is raising the heat in this cropped shirt and white pants
Checkered shirt
Image: Reem Shaikh’s Instagram
The Diya Aur Baati Hum diva is swooning the Internet in this simple yet sizzling white sundress
Sizzling sundress
Image: Reem Shaikh’s Instagram
The Tu Aashiqui fame looks like a breath of fresh air in this colorful, striped dress. The tassels near the collarbone are worth noticing
Color crush
Image: Reem Shaikh’s Instagram
A white shirt and jeans sound comfortable yet chic! The Tujhse Hai Raabta protagonist is enjoying her coffee in this charming outfit
White shirt
Image: Reem Shaikh’s Instagram
One cannot go wrong with a bright pink kurta and printed royal blue pants! The Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan enchantress cannot be faulted with this outfit
Ethnic glow
Image: Reem Shaikh’s Instagram
The Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal heroine is hitting fashion hard in this oversized, black shirt dress. Bold red lips elevate her look
Black burn
