Reem to Mouni: Divas in shararas
FEB 26, 2023
Source- Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia Sharma looks like an ethnic diva in a red lace design sharara with red lipstick
Nia Sharma
Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Surbhi Chandna gave a modern twist to ethnic look as she chose an elegant set of white off-shoulder kurti with pants
Surbhi Chandna
Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Jannat Zubair is an ethnic fashion dream in gota work sharara paired with beautiful dupatta
Jannat Zubair
Source- Reem Shaikh Instagram
Reem Shaikh looked like a dream as she wore a yellow coloured sharara and a bindi
Reem Shaikh
Source- Ankita Lokhanade Instagram
Ankita Lokhanade flaunted her beautifully embroidery work sharara set
Ankita Lokhanade
Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
Shraddha Arya defined beauty in a pink sharara set with a net dupatta
Shraddha Arya
Source- Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy looks like a perfect ray of sunshine in a foil print sharara set with black dupatta
Mouni Roy
Source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Nikki Tamboli looked simply stunning in a bright pink ethnic kurta set paired with open tresses
Nikki Tamboli
Source- Tina Datta Instagram
The gorgeous diva wore a traditional beige coloured sharara with floral print
Tina Datta
