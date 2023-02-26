Heading 3

Reem to Mouni: Divas in shararas

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

Fashion

FEB 26, 2023

Source- Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia Sharma looks like an ethnic diva in a red lace design sharara with red lipstick

Nia Sharma

Source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Surbhi Chandna gave a modern twist to ethnic look as she chose an elegant set of white off-shoulder kurti with pants

Surbhi Chandna 

Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram 

Jannat Zubair is an ethnic fashion dream in gota work sharara paired with beautiful dupatta

Jannat Zubair

Source- Reem Shaikh Instagram

Reem Shaikh looked like a dream as she wore a yellow coloured sharara and a bindi

Reem Shaikh 

Source- Ankita Lokhanade Instagram

Ankita Lokhanade flaunted her beautifully embroidery work sharara set

Ankita Lokhanade

Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

Shraddha Arya defined beauty in a pink sharara set with a net dupatta

Shraddha Arya 

Source- Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy looks like a perfect ray of sunshine in a foil print sharara set with black dupatta

Mouni Roy

Source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Nikki Tamboli looked simply stunning in a bright pink ethnic kurta set paired with open tresses

Nikki Tamboli

Source- Tina Datta Instagram

The gorgeous diva wore a traditional beige coloured sharara with floral print

Tina Datta 

