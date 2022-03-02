Fashion

JOYCE JOYSON

MAR 02, 2022

Rhea Chakraborty's ethnic style log

Heading 3

Gorgeous in yellow

Rhea Chakraborty shines bright in this canary yellow lehenga set adorned with intricate embroidery, layered with a cape-style jacket

Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

The actress channels her inner butterfly in this purple-printed lehenga that came with a plunging U neckline blouse, matching flowy skirt and a sheer dupatta

Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

Pretty in purple

Dropping some major spring fashion goals, she stepped out in a blush pink floral printed saree and styled it with a pastel blue bralette

Spring fashion

Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

Rhea paints a dreamy picture in this pristine white lehenga, embellished with silver zari work and styled with a sleeveless lace choli

Whimsical white

Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

She relies on sunny-hued outfits like this sequined embroidered yellow lehenga to add more snazz to her look.

Happy hue

Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

But neutral tones too, look flattering on her like this beige embroidered lehenga set, featuring an aari embroidered sleeveless blouse and a net dupatta

Endearing

Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

There is no denying that a black saree is considered classically sexy, and Rhea wore a half-printed, organza-satin silk saree with a high-neck blouse

Beauty in black

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

Next, she opted for a light blue embroidered angrakha-style, anarkali set and paired it with a printed dupatta

Breathtaking in blue

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

Rhea wore a pink peplum-style kurta and styled it with an embroidered sharara and a net dupatta

Sharara set

Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

Lastly, the actress wowed us in an ivory lehenga bearing delightful red floral prints and paired it with a matching dupatta

Floral delight

Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Tara Sutaria’s party-ready looks

Click Here