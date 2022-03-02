Fashion
JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 02, 2022
Rhea Chakraborty's ethnic style log
Gorgeous in yellow
Rhea Chakraborty shines bright in this canary yellow lehenga set adorned with intricate embroidery, layered with a cape-style jacket
Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram
The actress channels her inner butterfly in this purple-printed lehenga that came with a plunging U neckline blouse, matching flowy skirt and a sheer dupatta
Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram
Pretty in purple
Dropping some major spring fashion goals, she stepped out in a blush pink floral printed saree and styled it with a pastel blue bralette
Spring fashion
Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram
Rhea paints a dreamy picture in this pristine white lehenga, embellished with silver zari work and styled with a sleeveless lace choli
Whimsical white
Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram
She relies on sunny-hued outfits like this sequined embroidered yellow lehenga to add more snazz to her look.
Happy hue
Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram
But neutral tones too, look flattering on her like this beige embroidered lehenga set, featuring an aari embroidered sleeveless blouse and a net dupatta
Endearing
Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram
There is no denying that a black saree is considered classically sexy, and Rhea wore a half-printed, organza-satin silk saree with a high-neck blouse
Beauty in black
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
Next, she opted for a light blue embroidered angrakha-style, anarkali set and paired it with a printed dupatta
Breathtaking in blue
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
Rhea wore a pink peplum-style kurta and styled it with an embroidered sharara and a net dupatta
Sharara set
Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram
Lastly, the actress wowed us in an ivory lehenga bearing delightful red floral prints and paired it with a matching dupatta
Floral delight
Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram
