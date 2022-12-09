Heading 3

Rhea Chakraborty's fashionable wardrobe

Video: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

Denim affair

Rhea looked all things trendy in a strapless denim ripped jumpsuit

Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

Rhea stunned in an LBD that came with embellishments. She rounded off her look with purple heels

Bold in black

Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

Rhea rocked a black pantsuit with a chic bralette top

Boss babe

Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

The actress looked stylish in a black latex gown that came with a slit

Black love

Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

Rhea made heads turn in a one-shoulder orange cutout dress featuring a slit

Orange is the new black

Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

Rhea sported a sea-blue bralette top and styled it with a matching crop jacket and pants

Breathtaking in blue

Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

In this one, Rhea wore a yellow wrap dress and completed her look with her charming smile

Hello sunshine

Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

Rhea wore a polka-dotted off-shoulder top with ripped denim jeans and white sneakers

Cool and casual

Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

She looked lovely in a checkered crop top and brown trousers

Check and mate

Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

Rhea rocked a ruffled off-shoulder gown like a diva

Pose and repeat

