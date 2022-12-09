Rhea Chakraborty's fashionable wardrobe
pinkvilla
Sneha
Hiro
DEC 9, 2022
FASHION
Video: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram
Denim affair
Rhea looked all things trendy in a strapless denim ripped jumpsuit
Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram
Rhea stunned in an LBD that came with embellishments. She rounded off her look with purple heels
Bold in black
Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram
Rhea rocked a black pantsuit with a chic bralette top
Boss babe
Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram
The actress looked stylish in a black latex gown that came with a slit
Black love
Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram
Rhea made heads turn in a one-shoulder orange cutout dress featuring a slit
Orange is the new black
Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram
Rhea sported a sea-blue bralette top and styled it with a matching crop jacket and pants
Breathtaking in blue
Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram
In this one, Rhea wore a yellow wrap dress and completed her look with her charming smile
Hello sunshine
Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram
Rhea wore a polka-dotted off-shoulder top with ripped denim jeans and white sneakers
Cool and casual
Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram
She looked lovely in a checkered crop top and brown trousers
Check and mate
Image: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram
Rhea rocked a ruffled off-shoulder gown like a diva
Pose and repeat
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.