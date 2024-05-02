Heading 3
MAY 02, 2024
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Stylish Fits
Image source: Instagram@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial
Riddhima opted for a beige royal traditional wear that looked magnificent
1
Kapoor looked stunning in this extremely embellished, sparkly and shimmery full length, bodycon gown
2
Image source: Instagram@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial
Image source: Instagram@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial
The Kapoor daughter looked ethereal in this multi-hued lehenga set; that was adorned with intricate designs
3
Image source:Instagram@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial
Ridhima’s black and white one shoulder gown is a perfect pick for an elegant night
4
The soon to debut diva rocked a fuchsia pink cut out top and paired it with black trousers
5
Image source: Instagram@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial
Image source: Instagram@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial
She is quite a fashionista!She looked elegant in a white sleeveless shirt and paired it with black trousers and created a sophisticated look
6
Image source: Instagram@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial
7
What a mesmerizing gown to opt for! A stunning strapless gown with a flowy silhouette is an ideal fit for balls and proms
Image source: Instagram@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial
A must have outfit for your office meetings and sophisticated events
8
Image source: Instagram@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial
Sahni enjoyed her sunny getaway in this superchic look; consisting of denim shorts and a vibrant top paired with sneakers
9
Riddhima looked regal in this mustard velvet traditional ensemble that looked stylish and opulent
10
Image source: Instagram@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial
