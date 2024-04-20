Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Fashion

april 20, 2024

Ridhi Dogra’s Fashion Diaries

Ridhi’s shimmery off shoulder gown set with a thigh high slit is a classy fit; she complimented her look with an old Hollywood style hairdo!

#1

The stunning actress opted for a white net bralette and paired with grey leather pants; making up for a sophisticated outfit

#2

Dogra’s comfortable fit consisting of a tank top and a dark hued gathered skirt is an ideal fit for beach getaways! 

#3

The Jawan actress opted for an Indo western fit; consisting of a satin shirt and a beautiful pastel skirt; accessorized with an opulent looking necklace 

#4

The Telly actor stunned in this extremely classy and graceful fit; she opted for a white shirt paired with a black skirt with bright pink detailing on it! 

#5

#6

Ridhi donned a shimmery beige ensemble, consisting of a shimmery blazer, matching trousers and a white top! 

The Asur star opted for a mauve pant suit; emitting boss lady energy. She accessorized her look with beautiful neck pieces 

#7

Dogra chose a black one shoulder gown with a choker like detailing; her dress also had a pink detailing which she complemented with fuchsia pink heels 

#8

The Tiger 3 actress looked stunning in a black frill adorned full length dress

#9

Ridhi looked gorgeous in this mustard yellow ensemble; the fit also had a halter neck detailing 

#10

