Aditi Singh
Fashion
april 20, 2024
Ridhi Dogra’s Fashion Diaries
Image source- Instagram@iridhidogra
Ridhi’s shimmery off shoulder gown set with a thigh high slit is a classy fit; she complimented her look with an old Hollywood style hairdo!
#1
Image source- Instagram@iridhidogra
The stunning actress opted for a white net bralette and paired with grey leather pants; making up for a sophisticated outfit
#2
Image source- Instagram@iridhidogra
Dogra’s comfortable fit consisting of a tank top and a dark hued gathered skirt is an ideal fit for beach getaways!
#3
Image source- Instagram@iridhidogra
The Jawan actress opted for an Indo western fit; consisting of a satin shirt and a beautiful pastel skirt; accessorized with an opulent looking necklace
#4
Image source- Instagram@iridhidogra
The Telly actor stunned in this extremely classy and graceful fit; she opted for a white shirt paired with a black skirt with bright pink detailing on it!
#5
Image source- Instagram@iridhidogra
#6
Ridhi donned a shimmery beige ensemble, consisting of a shimmery blazer, matching trousers and a white top!
Image source- Instagram@iridhidogra
The Asur star opted for a mauve pant suit; emitting boss lady energy. She accessorized her look with beautiful neck pieces
#7
Image source- Instagram@iridhidogra
Dogra chose a black one shoulder gown with a choker like detailing; her dress also had a pink detailing which she complemented with fuchsia pink heels
#8
Image source- Instagram@iridhidogra
The Tiger 3 actress looked stunning in a black frill adorned full length dress
#9
Image source- Instagram@iridhidogra
Ridhi looked gorgeous in this mustard yellow ensemble; the fit also had a halter neck detailing
#10
