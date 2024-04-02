Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Fashion

april 02, 2024

Ridhima Pandit-inspired hairstyles 

Image source- Ridhima Pandit’s Instagram

Ridhima’s beautiful curls made her hair look cascading and voluminous in this traditional attire

#1

Image source- Ridhima Pandit’s Instagram

Ridhima’s clipped-back soft curls hairstyle perfectly complements her look 

#2

Image source- Ridhima Pandit’s Instagram

Ridhima’s messy bun hairstyle is every girl’s go-to hairstyle

#3

Image source- Ridhima Pandit’s Instagram

A high ponytail hairstyle goes well with casual and formal looks

#4

Image source- Ridhima Pandit’s Instagram

A gajra bun hairstyle is the perfect choice for traditional wear

#5

Image source- Ridhima Pandit’s Instagram

#6

Ridhima puff hairstyle gave her an elegant look

Image source- Ridhima Pandit’s Instagram

Her curly open hair really went well with the vibrant yellow ensemble

#7

Image source- Ridhima Pandit’s Instagram

Sleek straight hair can never go wrong! Ridhima looks sizzling in a black ensemble and the sleek straight hairstyle enhances her look 

#8

Image source- Ridhima Pandit’s Instagram

A classic retro hairstyle added the oomph factor to Ridhima’s ravishing red look

#9

Image source- Ridhima Pandit’s Instagram

Ridhima’s braided look here makes a solid statement

#10

