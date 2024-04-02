Heading 3
Ridhima Pandit-inspired hairstyles
Image source- Ridhima Pandit’s Instagram
Ridhima’s beautiful curls made her hair look cascading and voluminous in this traditional attire
#1
Image source- Ridhima Pandit’s Instagram
Ridhima’s clipped-back soft curls hairstyle perfectly complements her look
#2
Image source- Ridhima Pandit’s Instagram
Ridhima’s messy bun hairstyle is every girl’s go-to hairstyle
#3
Image source- Ridhima Pandit’s Instagram
A high ponytail hairstyle goes well with casual and formal looks
#4
Image source- Ridhima Pandit’s Instagram
A gajra bun hairstyle is the perfect choice for traditional wear
#5
Image source- Ridhima Pandit’s Instagram
#6
Ridhima puff hairstyle gave her an elegant look
Image source- Ridhima Pandit’s Instagram
Her curly open hair really went well with the vibrant yellow ensemble
#7
Image source- Ridhima Pandit’s Instagram
Sleek straight hair can never go wrong! Ridhima looks sizzling in a black ensemble and the sleek straight hairstyle enhances her look
#8
Image source- Ridhima Pandit’s Instagram
A classic retro hairstyle added the oomph factor to Ridhima’s ravishing red look
#9
Image source- Ridhima Pandit’s Instagram
Ridhima’s braided look here makes a solid statement
#10
