NOVEMBER 29, 2023
Right SPF Tips
Consider whether your skin is oily, dry, or combination, as this affects how SPF interacts with your skin
Understand Your Skin Type
Higher SPF doesn't always mean better. SPF 30-50 is usually sufficient, but choose a higher one if you have fair skin or are in intense sunlight
Check SPF Number
Ensure your sunscreen protects against both UVA and UVB rays for comprehensive coverage against harmful sun rays
Broad Spectrum Protection
If you'll be swimming or sweating, opt for a water-resistant SPF to maintain protection during these activities
Water Resistance
Choose the right SPF for your daily activities; for outdoor sports, go for a sport-specific sunscreen with higher durability
Consider Your Activities
If you have acne-prone skin, choose a sunscreen labeled "non-comedogenic" to avoid clogging your pores
Look for Non-Comedogenic Formulas
If you have sensitive skin, opt for sunscreens with physical blockers like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, as they're less likely to cause irritation
Check for Sensitivities
If you enjoy the texture and scent of the sunscreen, you're more likely to use it consistently, enhancing its effectiveness
Choose a Product You Like
Sunscreen loses potency over time, so always check the expiry date to ensure it's still effective
Check Expiry Date
No matter the SPF, reapply sunscreen every two hours, or more often if swimming or sweating, to maintain protection throughout the day
Reapply Regularly
