NOVEMBER 29, 2023

Right SPF Tips

Image: Pexels 

Consider whether your skin is oily, dry, or combination, as this affects how SPF interacts with your skin

Understand Your Skin Type

Image: Pexels 

Higher SPF doesn't always mean better. SPF 30-50 is usually sufficient, but choose a higher one if you have fair skin or are in intense sunlight

Check SPF Number

Image: Pexels 

Ensure your sunscreen protects against both UVA and UVB rays for comprehensive coverage against harmful sun rays

Broad Spectrum Protection

Image: Pexels 

If you'll be swimming or sweating, opt for a water-resistant SPF to maintain protection during these activities

Water Resistance

Image: Pexels 

Choose the right SPF for your daily activities; for outdoor sports, go for a sport-specific sunscreen with higher durability

Consider Your Activities

Image: Pexels 

If you have acne-prone skin, choose a sunscreen labeled "non-comedogenic" to avoid clogging your pores

Look for Non-Comedogenic Formulas

Image: Pexels 

If you have sensitive skin, opt for sunscreens with physical blockers like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, as they're less likely to cause irritation

Check for Sensitivities

Image: Pexels 

If you enjoy the texture and scent of the sunscreen, you're more likely to use it consistently, enhancing its effectiveness

Choose a Product You Like

Image: Pexels 

Sunscreen loses potency over time, so always check the expiry date to ensure it's still effective

Check Expiry Date

Image: Pexels 

No matter the SPF, reapply sunscreen every two hours, or more often if swimming or sweating, to maintain protection throughout the day

Reapply Regularly

