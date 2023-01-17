Heading 3

Surabhi Redkar

Entertainment

JAN 17, 2023

Rihanna-A$AP Rocky: Couple Style

Image: Getty Images

Cosy Click

Rihanna showed off her funky maternity fashion with A$AP Rocky during this red carpet-outing

Image: Getty Images

Met Gala Looks

Rihanna and A$AP rocked the Met Gala red carpet in unique looks consisting of a colourful quilt and a hooded dress

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck: Couple Style

Nicki Minaj's Iconic Style Moments

Image: Getty Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky turned up in matching looksfor the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere

Premiere Ready

Image: Getty Images

The couple stun with every outing and this look from Paris Fashion Week is beyond amazing

Fashion Week

Image: Getty Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky turned up in their most glamorous looks at the Gucci show in Milan

Gucci Show

Image: Getty Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky love to style it up on date night as well and this glam look of the two shows that

Date Night

Image: Getty Images

Rihanna donned a corset and an overcoat whereas A$AP rocked a black outfit during the couple's NYC outing

New York Stroll

Image: Getty Images

Rihanna's mint green satin dress and Rocky's black suit were great picks for the Fashion Awards

Fashion Awards

Image: Getty Images

Rihanna performed in a red dress at the 2012 VMAs and Rocky joined her onstage in a back shirt with leather details

2012 VMAs

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here