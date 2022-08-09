Heading 3

Rihanna To Nora: Divas in red gowns 

Neenaz Akhtar

AUGUST 09, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images 

At the 2016 Emmys, she made hearts skip a beat as she walked down the red carpet in a stunning red cut-out gown by Jason Wu

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Image: Getty Images

The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter looked radiant in a scarlet red cut sleeve satin ballroom gown with minimal red embroidery and embellishments

Taylor Swift

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram 

DP made a bold and ravishing statement in a structured red gown by Gaurav Gupta

Deepika Padukone

Image: Getty Images

In 2013, RiRi set the red carpet ablaze in a red chiffon gown by Alaia

Rihanna

Image: Getty Images

At the Cannes Film Festival, Kat walked down the red carpet in an Elie Saab mermaid-style gown that showed off her hourglass figure

Katrina Kaif

Back in 2009, Blake walked the red carpet in a sultry Versace prom dress that bore a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit

Blake Lively

Image: Getty Images

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Mala looked every bit gorgeous in a House of Eda satin gown that came with a floor-sweeping trail

Malaika Arora

Nora made a red hot statement in a shimmery red gown that hugged her frame in all the right places

Nora Fatehi

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Image: Getty Images

At the 2011 Emmy Awards red carpet, The Vampire Diaries actress walked the red carpet in a brilliant red strapless gown by Donna Karan

Nina Dobrev

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi exuded oomph in a ruby red strapless gown with a thigh-high slit

Janhvi Kapoor 

