Rihanna To Nora: Divas in red gowns
Neenaz Akhtar
AUGUST 09, 2022
Image: Getty Images
At the 2016 Emmys, she made hearts skip a beat as she walked down the red carpet in a stunning red cut-out gown by Jason Wu
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Image: Getty Images
The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter looked radiant in a scarlet red cut sleeve satin ballroom gown with minimal red embroidery and embellishments
Taylor Swift
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
DP made a bold and ravishing statement in a structured red gown by Gaurav Gupta
Deepika Padukone
Image: Getty Images
In 2013, RiRi set the red carpet ablaze in a red chiffon gown by Alaia
Rihanna
Image: Getty Images
At the Cannes Film Festival, Kat walked down the red carpet in an Elie Saab mermaid-style gown that showed off her hourglass figure
Katrina Kaif
Back in 2009, Blake walked the red carpet in a sultry Versace prom dress that bore a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit
Blake Lively
Image: Getty Images
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Mala looked every bit gorgeous in a House of Eda satin gown that came with a floor-sweeping trail
Malaika Arora
Nora made a red hot statement in a shimmery red gown that hugged her frame in all the right places
Nora Fatehi
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Image: Getty Images
At the 2011 Emmy Awards red carpet, The Vampire Diaries actress walked the red carpet in a brilliant red strapless gown by Donna Karan
Nina Dobrev
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi exuded oomph in a ruby red strapless gown with a thigh-high slit
Janhvi Kapoor
