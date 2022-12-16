Rihanna's dramatic style moments
pinkvilla
Surabhi Redkar
DEC 16, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Flowy Gown
Rihanna rocked a gorgeous red gown by Giambattista Valli that flared out in a flowy silhouette for one of her red carpet-appearances
Image: Getty Images
Rihanna looked stunning as she chose this black satin number for one of her outings and looked amazing in it
Satin Outfit
Image: Getty Images
Rihanna knows how to spell drama at the Met Gala and the singer's showstopping yellow cape was one such outfit choice
Met Gala
Image: Getty Images
Rihanna can make even a boring sweater dress stand out and this orange outfit is certainly one of them
Sweater Dress
Image: Getty Images
Even when it comes to maternity style, Rihanna set the bar way high as she chose this stylish outfit baring her baby bump for an appearance
Maternity Style
Image: Getty Images
Rihanna during her pregnancy rocked another iconic look consisting of a halter-neck shredded glittery green top and ombre pink pants
Glittery Choice
Image: Getty Images
Rihanna showed up in a head-turning black gown by Balenciaga at Met Gala 2021. She also wore a beanie along with it
Balenciaga Gown
Image: Getty Images
Rihanna wore an iconic Pope-Inspired dress at Met Gala 2018 consisting of a pearl and jewel-encrusted robe, matching papal mitre and necklace
Vatican Theme
Image: Getty Images
Rihanna can pull off anything with style and the same goes for this leopard print number by Saint Laurent
Leopard Print
Image: Getty Images
Rihanna's street style is equally impressive and this red leather jacket and ripped jeans look certainly proves that
Street Style
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.