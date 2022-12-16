Heading 3

Rihanna's dramatic style moments

Surabhi Redkar

DEC 16, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Flowy Gown

Rihanna rocked a gorgeous red gown by Giambattista Valli that flared out in a flowy silhouette for one of her red carpet-appearances

Image: Getty Images

Rihanna looked stunning as she chose this black satin number for one of her outings and looked amazing in it

Satin Outfit

Image: Getty Images

Rihanna knows how to spell drama at the Met Gala and the singer's showstopping yellow cape was one such outfit choice

Met Gala

Image: Getty Images

Rihanna can make even a boring sweater dress stand out and this orange outfit is certainly one of them

Sweater Dress

Image: Getty Images

Even when it comes to maternity style, Rihanna set the bar way high as she chose this stylish outfit baring her baby bump for an appearance

Maternity Style

Image: Getty Images

Rihanna during her pregnancy rocked another iconic look consisting of a halter-neck shredded glittery green top and ombre pink pants

Glittery Choice

Image: Getty Images

Rihanna showed up in a head-turning black gown by Balenciaga at Met Gala 2021. She also wore a beanie along with it

Balenciaga Gown

Image: Getty Images

Rihanna wore an iconic Pope-Inspired dress at Met Gala 2018 consisting of a pearl and jewel-encrusted robe, matching papal mitre and necklace

Vatican Theme

Image: Getty Images

Rihanna can pull off anything with style and the same goes for this leopard print number by Saint Laurent

Leopard Print

Image: Getty Images

Rihanna's street style is equally impressive and this red leather jacket and ripped jeans look certainly proves that

Street Style

