Heading 3

 Riteish Deshmukh
loves yellow

                  pinkvilla 

Prerna Verma 

DEC 17, 2022

FASHION

Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram

Lime yellow sweater tee

Riteish Deshmukh looks cute in this lime yellow sweater tee

Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram

Riteish looks handsome in a bright yellow kurta with a floral painting

The bright yellow kurta

Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram

Riteish enjoys a cricket match with his kids in this yellow tracksuit

Yellow tracksuit

Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram

Riteish looks dapper in a yellow suit and we are loving to see him in this attire

Yellow suit

Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram

Riteish looks handsome in this cotton front buttoned kurta

Yellow buttoned kurta

Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram

Riteish flaunts his casual side in his yellow tee

Yellow casual tee

Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram

Riteish shines in this yellow night suit

Yellow night suit

Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram

Riteish even chose to wear yellow gym wear during his workout

Yellow gym tee

Image: Pinkvilla

Riteish walks in style in this yellow sweater tee

The yellow airport look

Image: Pinkvilla

Riteish paired his yellow tee with a jacket

The casual King

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here