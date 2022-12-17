Riteish Deshmukh
loves yellow
Prerna Verma
DEC 17, 2022
FASHION
Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram
Lime yellow sweater tee
Riteish Deshmukh looks cute in this lime yellow sweater tee
Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram
Riteish looks handsome in a bright yellow kurta with a floral painting
The bright yellow kurta
Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram
Riteish enjoys a cricket match with his kids in this yellow tracksuit
Yellow tracksuit
Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram
Riteish looks dapper in a yellow suit and we are loving to see him in this attire
Yellow suit
Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram
Riteish looks handsome in this cotton front buttoned kurta
Yellow buttoned kurta
Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram
Riteish flaunts his casual side in his yellow tee
Yellow casual tee
Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram
Riteish shines in this yellow night suit
Yellow night suit
Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram
Riteish even chose to wear yellow gym wear during his workout
Yellow gym tee
Image: Pinkvilla
Riteish walks in style in this yellow sweater tee
The yellow airport look
Image: Pinkvilla
Riteish paired his yellow tee with a jacket
The casual King
