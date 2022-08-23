Heading 3

RM’s ENTIRETY: A laid back style game 

Ayushi Agrawal

AUGUST 23, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: News1

Always keen on greeting his fans, RM takes the cheerful road with this one

Happy

Image: News1

He’s got the chilled aura around him, enough to put most people at ease

Cool

Image: News1

Outerwear has become his go-to experimental piece of clothing

Jacket-ed

Image: News1

Hats and caps are a staple in his wardrobe

Bucketed

Image: News1

Reminiscent of the popular K-drama starring Gong Yoo, RM looked ready to be his stand-in

Goblin

Image: News1

Hello

Waving to the many ARMYs and reporters waiting for him. The triple layered look suits him

Image: News1

Playing his part as FILA’s brand ambassador, RM is decked in padded wear

Ambassador

Image: News1

A hint of color is enough to keep RM’s looks lively

All black

Image: News1

With a tall stature and built muscles, RM can easily be a runway model

Fit

Image: News1

His model walk also seems to be ready

Walk

