RM’s ENTIRETY: A laid back style game
Ayushi Agrawal
AUGUST 23, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: News1
Always keen on greeting his fans, RM takes the cheerful road with this one
Happy
Image: News1
He’s got the chilled aura around him, enough to put most people at ease
Cool
Image: News1
Outerwear has become his go-to experimental piece of clothing
Jacket-ed
Image: News1
Hats and caps are a staple in his wardrobe
Bucketed
Image: News1
Reminiscent of the popular K-drama starring Gong Yoo, RM looked ready to be his stand-in
Goblin
Image: News1
Hello
Waving to the many ARMYs and reporters waiting for him. The triple layered look suits him
Image: News1
Playing his part as FILA’s brand ambassador, RM is decked in padded wear
Ambassador
Image: News1
A hint of color is enough to keep RM’s looks lively
All black
Image: News1
With a tall stature and built muscles, RM can easily be a runway model
Fit
Image: News1
His model walk also seems to be ready
Walk
