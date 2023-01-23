Heading 3

Robert Pattinson’s Best Fashion Moments

                  pinkvilla 

Arpita Sarkar

JAN 23, 2023

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Leather Jacket

Robert Pattinson rocked the Dior Fashion Show with a leather jacket, classic black t-shirt, striped pants, and white sneakers

Image: Getty Images

Wows In White

Robert Pattinson stunned in a white suit and turtleneck sweatshirt while attending the Dior Fall 2023 Menswear Show in Giza

Miley Cyrus’ Fashion Diary

Emma Stone’s Fashion Diary

Image: Getty Images

Robert Pattinson looks handsome in this black subtle sheen suit with a classic barrel cuff shirt, silk tie, and double breasted cashmere peak lapel overcoat at the premiere of The Batman

The Batman Premiere

Image: Getty Images

Robert Pattinson looks crisp in this navy Dior Men notched lapel suit, burgundy shirt, and leather shoes

Navy Blue Suit

Image: Getty Images

Robert Pattinson spruces up in a sharp pin stripe-sleeve coat

Glam Look

Image: Getty Images

Robert Pattinson stunned the red carpet with a black double-breasted coat, a white cotton shirt along with cotton twill shorts

Dapper Look

Image: Getty Images

Robert Pattinson’s look in this all-black suit was perfect for GQ Men of the Year Party 2017

Black Suit

Image: Getty Images

One of the best looks donned by Robert Pattinson is this one as he wears a maroon Gucci suit

Gucci Love

Image: Getty Images

Robert Pattinson strutted in style donning this gray oversized jacket and black turtleneck sweater

Oversized Jacket

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here