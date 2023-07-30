Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JULY 30, 2023

Rohit Saraf’s casual style 

Image: Rohit Saraf’s Instagram 

The 'Best Friends Forever?' debutant looks adorable in this black t-shirt and grey jeans 

Black burst 

Image: Rohit Saraf’s Instagram 

The Dear Zindagi fame looks breathtaking in this blue-white striped shirt paired with dark blue jeans 

Stripe sizzle 

Image: Rohit Saraf’s Instagram 

Cool Kurta 

The Hichki hero has captured the attention of his fans in this black kurta and cream pants 

Image: Rohit Saraf’s Instagram 

The Internet sensation is swaying hearts in this grey t-shirt and dark wash jeans. His radiant smile is unmissable

Grey glam 

Image: Rohit Saraf’s Instagram 

The talented star looks sizzling in this cream t-shirt with heart embroidery teamed up with light-wash jeans 

Cream crush 

Image: Rohit Saraf’s Instagram 

The Sky Is Pink actor looks like a breath of fresh air in this colorful oversized cardigan with ripped jeans 

Wishful vibrant 

Image: Rohit Saraf’s Instagram 

The Ludo artist is a sight to behold in this white sweatshirt with blue stripes 

 Sweatshirt swirl 

Image: Rohit Saraf’s Instagram 

The Mismatched protagonist looks tantalizing in this black t-shirt with a black-white sweater and cream jeans 

 Black & white 

Image: Rohit Saraf’s Instagram 

The Kamali From Nadukkaveri hero looks alluring in an ochre self-designed sweatshirt 

Yellow glow 

Image: Rohit Saraf’s Instagram 

The Vikram Vedha fame looks smashing in a white shirt paired with a brown-green vest and brown pants 

Brown burn 

